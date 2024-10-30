UP: 16-Year-Old International Taekwondo Player Beheaded Over Land Dispute In Jaunpur

Jaunpur: A 16-year-old Taekwondo player, Anurag Yadav, was allegedly beheaded with a sword in a fight over a land dispute in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, triggering shockwaves.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. It will be led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Finance and Revenue.
The confrontation stems from a 40-year-old dispute over community land, which is currently subjudice.
Police said the dispute flared up after the accused, Ramesh Yadav, and his father, Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning, and in the ensuing fight, Ramesh attacked Anurag with a sword and decapitated him.
Lalta, a retired police officer, was arrested after the incident while Ramesh is still absconding, they said.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to prevent further escalation.
Samajwadi Chief Reacts
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident and decried the violence and alleged deterioration of the alleged law and order situation in the state.
Taking to X, he wrote, “There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together; on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP.”
आज की सरकार और अपराध में एक अजीब सा विरोधाभासी संबंध है। एक तरफ़ दोनों साथ-साथ हैं; तो वहीं दूसरी तरह सरकार जितनी कमज़ोर और निष्क्रिय होती जा रही है, अपराधी उतने ही ताक़तवर और सक्रिय होते जा रहे हैं।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 30, 2024
यूपी कहे आज का, नहीं चाहिए भाजपा! pic.twitter.com/WWRiZXDcjY
More About Deceased
Anurag was a well-known Taekwondo player of UP, as he won bronze and silver medals in national and international competitions.
An intermediate student at Raj College, he was the lone brother among five sisters in the family.
His death has sent shockwaves in the area and brought his family into deep mourning.
