UP: 16-Year-Old International Taekwondo Player Beheaded Over Land Dispute In Jaunpur

Jaunpur: A 16-year-old Taekwondo player, Anurag Yadav, was allegedly beheaded with a sword in a fight over a land dispute in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, triggering shockwaves.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. It will be led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Finance and Revenue.

The confrontation stems from a 40-year-old dispute over community land, which is currently subjudice.

Police said the dispute flared up after the accused, Ramesh Yadav, and his father, Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning, and in the ensuing fight, Ramesh attacked Anurag with a sword and decapitated him.

Lalta, a retired police officer, was arrested after the incident while Ramesh is still absconding, they said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to prevent further escalation.

Samajwadi Chief Reacts