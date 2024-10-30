ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: 16-Year-Old International Taekwondo Player Beheaded Over Land Dispute In Jaunpur

The confrontation stems from a 40-year-old dispute over community land, which is currently subjudice.

Year-Old International Taekwondo Player Beheaded Over Land Dispute In Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh
Family members of Anurag Yadav crying inconsolably (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Jaunpur: A 16-year-old Taekwondo player, Anurag Yadav, was allegedly beheaded with a sword in a fight over a land dispute in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, triggering shockwaves.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. It will be led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Finance and Revenue.

The confrontation stems from a 40-year-old dispute over community land, which is currently subjudice.

Police said the dispute flared up after the accused, Ramesh Yadav, and his father, Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning, and in the ensuing fight, Ramesh attacked Anurag with a sword and decapitated him.

Lalta, a retired police officer, was arrested after the incident while Ramesh is still absconding, they said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to prevent further escalation.

Samajwadi Chief Reacts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident and decried the violence and alleged deterioration of the alleged law and order situation in the state.

Taking to X, he wrote, “There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together; on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP.”

More About Deceased

Anurag was a well-known Taekwondo player of UP, as he won bronze and silver medals in national and international competitions.

An intermediate student at Raj College, he was the lone brother among five sisters in the family.

His death has sent shockwaves in the area and brought his family into deep mourning.

Read More

  1. UP: Man from Gonda Arrested For Beheading Wife, Chopping Up Body Parts & Dumping Them
  2. Gujarat: Couple behead themselves using guillotine-like device as sacrificial ritual; suicide note found

Jaunpur: A 16-year-old Taekwondo player, Anurag Yadav, was allegedly beheaded with a sword in a fight over a land dispute in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, triggering shockwaves.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. It will be led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Finance and Revenue.

The confrontation stems from a 40-year-old dispute over community land, which is currently subjudice.

Police said the dispute flared up after the accused, Ramesh Yadav, and his father, Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning, and in the ensuing fight, Ramesh attacked Anurag with a sword and decapitated him.

Lalta, a retired police officer, was arrested after the incident while Ramesh is still absconding, they said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to prevent further escalation.

Samajwadi Chief Reacts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident and decried the violence and alleged deterioration of the alleged law and order situation in the state.

Taking to X, he wrote, “There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together; on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP.”

More About Deceased

Anurag was a well-known Taekwondo player of UP, as he won bronze and silver medals in national and international competitions.

An intermediate student at Raj College, he was the lone brother among five sisters in the family.

His death has sent shockwaves in the area and brought his family into deep mourning.

Read More

  1. UP: Man from Gonda Arrested For Beheading Wife, Chopping Up Body Parts & Dumping Them
  2. Gujarat: Couple behead themselves using guillotine-like device as sacrificial ritual; suicide note found

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAEKWONDO PLAYER MURDERTAEKWONDO PLAYER BEHEADED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.