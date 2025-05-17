Discover the Benefits of Lemon Trees on International Plant A Lemon Tree Day

Hyderabad: This Saturday, May 17, marks the annual International Plant A Lemon Tree Day, a global initiative encouraging individuals to cultivate lemon trees and appreciate the numerous benefits of this versatile fruit. Celebrated on the third Saturday of May, the day highlights the advantages of lemon trees, from their flavorful fruit used in diverse cuisines to their role in fostering community connections.

Lemon trees, originating in northeastern India, northern Burma, or China, are more than just a source of citrus. Their ability to yield surplus fruit allows neighbours to share, while their shade provides a natural gathering spot, strengthening community bonds. Notably, India is the world's leading producer of lemons, although the fruits tend to be smaller than those grown in other parts of Asia.

For those inspired to grow their lemon tree, early spring planting after the last frost is recommended in warm, sunny, and humid climates. Regular watering is key, aiming for weekly hydration, while ensuring the soil remains well-drained.

Cultivating a lemon tree from seed is a straightforward process. Starting with seeds extracted from a mature lemon, planting them in fertiliser-free potting soil about half an inch deep, and providing a bright, warm environment with consistent moisture are the initial steps. Once seedlings emerge, they require bright, indirect light and transplanting to larger pots as they grow. Eventually, when well-rooted and temperatures are mild, they can be moved outdoors.

Globally, various lemon types offer unique characteristics. From the common Eureka lemon of California to the sweeter Meyer lemon, the thornier Lisbon lemon, the uniquely striped Pink Lemonade lemon, and the large, tart Ponderosa lemon, there's a variety to suit different preferences.

India has its own distinct lemon varieties, each with local significance. The fragrant Gondhoraj from West Bengal, the smooth and less acidic Pat Nebu from Assam, the sweet and juicy Mausambi of South India, the coarse and versatile Rough Lemon of North India, and the diverse Nemu Tenga of Assam, with its Gol Nemu and Kazi Nemu variations, showcase the country's rich citrus diversity.

Beyond their culinary uses, lemon trees hold cultural significance. In Vastu Shastra, they are believed to bring positive energy, prosperity, and good health to a household, symbolising purity and improving the home's atmosphere.

The benefits of lemon trees extend further, offering fresh lemons for cooking, beverages, and even cleaning. Their fragrant blossoms and air-purifying qualities enhance the environment. Like other plants, they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, while their shade can cool outdoor spaces. Moreover, lemons are rich in vitamin C, supporting the immune system and aiding in digestion, contributing to overall well-being. Their aesthetic appeal also adds charm to gardens and homes.