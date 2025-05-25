ETV Bharat / bharat

International Missing Children Day: Raise Awareness About The Societal Problem

Hyderabad: International Missing Children’s Day is annually observed on May 25, a day dedicated to missing children. Every year on May 25, Global Missing Children Network's members and civil society organisations organise events honouring missing and abducted children.

In 1998, International Missing Children's Day was first started as a joint venture of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) and the United States' National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). In 2001, the commemoration spread worldwide through the efforts of the ICMEC, the European Commission, and the Missing Children Europe group.

Why is International Missing Children’s Day crucial?

Missing Children’s Day raises public awareness about the problem of missing children across countries around the world. Increasing public visibility of this crucial issue helps to inform people about the risk of children going missing and the measures to protect children from falling victim to predators or other dangerous situations.

For families with a missing child, Missing Children's Day serves as a reminder that they are not alone in their fight for justice. The day provides an opportunity for them to share their stories and draw attention to the plight of those still searching for their lost family members.

On Missing Children's Day, civil society supports initiatives striving for children's safety. Efforts promote internet safety, prevent child-trafficking, reduce bullying, and increase law enforcement protections. These initiatives help create safer communities and ensure that all children have access to resources and support when they need it most.

Kidnapped and unrecovered

An alarming 62,099 girls were reported as kidnapped or abducted in 2022 in India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics. The number of unrecovered or untraced girl victims of kidnapping or abduction from previous years is a whopping 40,219. The number of girls reported kidnapped or abducted by 2022 increased to 1,02,318. Of them, 63,513 girls were recovered alive, and 590 girls were recovered dead in the same year.