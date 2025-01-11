International Kite Festival Uttarayan Off To A Colourful Start In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the International Kite Festival-Uttarayan, at Ahmedabad.

Participants from 47 countries

The Chief Minister declared the festival open by released Tri-colour balloons into the sky. As many as 143 kite flyers from 47 countries and 52 from 11 states of India are participating in the festival which will continue till January 14. Kite festivals will also be held in Surat, Vadodara, Surat, Shivrajpur and Dhordo.

Kite flyers' parade and cultural programme

On the occasion, Rishi Kumar presented 'Aditya Stuti Vandana'. This was followed by a parade of kite flyers from various countries and states of India. Apart from this, a cultural programme was organized during the inauguration programme.

'Kite Festival has become the global identity of Gujarat'

Patel said India has made Uttarayan famous worldwide as the 'International Kite Festival'. Not only this, it has given modern dimensions to this festival of kites and has also linked it with tourism. The kite festival has become the global identity of Gujarat, he said.

Kite flyers from foreign countries at the parade (ETV Bharat)

'Vocal for Local campaign has gained momentum'

The Chief Minister further said every year, ambassadors of various countries come to Gujarat to witness the kite festival. "This year, ambassadors of 11 countries have come to Gujarat. The Vocal for Local campaign has also gained a lot of momentum from the tourists coming to the International Kite Festival. During the festival, food stall and craft stall owners earn in lakhs," he said, adding more than five-and-a-half lakh people participated in the International Kite Festival last year.

"Gujarat recognised for Gujaratis' love for kites'

On development of tourism and the kite industry of Gujarat due to the International Kite Festival, Patel said Gujarat has received recognition in the world as the state that makes the most kites due to the love of Gujaratis for kites. "Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Khambhat and Surat have become kite manufacturing hubs. Today, Gujarat has 65 percent share in the country's kite market. Every year, kites are also exported from Gujarat to countries like America, UK and Canada," he said.

CM Bhupendra Patel releasing Tri-colour balloons into the sky (ETV Bharat)

Kite Festival to be held across the state

Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera said this year, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation has organized the 'International Kite Festival 2025' from January 11 to January 14. Apart from this, the International Kite Festival has also been organized at the Statue of Unity, Rajkot and Vadodara on January 12 and at Surat, Shivrajpur and Dhordo on January 13.

Kite flyers from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam are participating in the International Kite Festival-2025.