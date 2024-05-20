International Human Resources Day 2024: History and Significance

Hyderabad: As the world celebrates International Human Resources Day (IHRD) 2024 today on May 20, this year, the day incidentally happens to be on Monday, a new and fresh day for an organization and its employees to start with.

On this day, many international HR groups and their associations around the world come together to conduct seminars, workshops, playing activities to help HR professionals stay on top of every trend.



Theme For International Human Resource Day 2024

The European Association for People Management being the founding institution of International HR Day decides the theme every year. For the year 2024, the broader theme for International HR Day is "Shaping the new future".

Under this theme, this International HR Day will focus on the latest trends, including championing ethical tech and AI integration, redefined future workplaces, excellence in people leadership, and continuous investment in skills and leadership.



History

It all started back in 2019 when the European Association for People Management (EAPM) established International HR Day to let the world know the significance HRs play in hiring, managing and maintaining a complete employee life cycle, acting as a backbone for the company by maintaining the daily chores and keeping the work balance intact.

On this day, employees, management and other professionals come together to honor the HRs for their invaluable contributions to the company’s personal and professional growth. The role of Human Resource Management within an organization acts as a bridge between an organization and a potential candidate.

Since 2001, there have been discussions for holding HR Day. HR Day was proposed in 2013 by Sir Patrick Allen, the then-Governor General of Jamaica. But Jamaica didn't really have HR Day until 2018. 2018 saw the declaration by Deputy Governor-General Hon. Steadman Alvin Ridout Fuller that September 26 will always be HR Day in Jamaica. EAPM (European Association of People Management) took a Jamaican model. The 20th of May was designated as International HR Day by EAPM in 2019 to honor HRs everywhere, not only in Iceland.



Championing Ethical Technology and AI Integration

This is among four key topics that have been identified for the occasion this year, under the theme ‘Shaping the New Future’.

The EAPM says HR professionals need to embed principles of transparency and ethical use in these areas, provide policies on appropriate use and ensure digitalisation boosts equality and inclusion, as well as enhanced employee autonomy and control



Redefined Future Workplaces

This theme broadly focuses HR’s ability to build a healthy, positive and trustworthy work culture within the organization. Their sustainable work performance and dedication offer flexibility, promote employee well-being and maintain work-life balance.



Excellence in People Leadership

This theme revolves around the HR's responsibility to deliver ethical, people-centric and evidence-based decisions. They earn the trust of employees through empathy, authentic leadership and open communication channels and thus promotes a healthy environment for a workplace.



Continuous investment in skills and education

It empathizes with the role of HR workers in engaging with organizations as they invest in upskilling employees and improving access to work and learning in the wider marketplace, especially marginalized groups and those whose jobs are at risk. Continuous investments in skills and education helps increase employee engagement in the workplace as it enhances the overall growth of an employee which not only enhances his/her stature in their respective field but also enhances business productivity.

As HRs usually work behind the scenes, their hard work in maintaining the ethos and work balance at a workplace is hardly appreciated. For any organization who aspires to be at the top, the role of HRs cannot be ignored and therefore, it should address the issues and challenges faced by them and we should credit them for playing a crucial role in the running of a workplace.

Reducing Toxic Workplace Conduct, Raising Workload Sustainability, Raising Equity and Inclusivity, HR leaders are the ones that leaders need to focus on to shape the future of work. HR leaders are responsible for hiring the right candidates, providing a healthy work environment, paying well, and training them for careers as high-performers. The engine of the business is always driven by HR leaders. While the workplace is evolving, the human element will always be present: building a company where people want to work, but also want to grow, thrive, and create incredible things.