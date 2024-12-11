ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhopal Sets Guinness World Record With 5,000 Acharya Reciting Gita Verses; Kurukshetra Unites 1.5 Crore People Worldwide

File Photo: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the inauguration of the International Gita Mahotsav, in Kurukshetra ( PTI )

Bhopal/Kurukshetra: Gita Jayanti was celebrated across India with grand events, marking significant milestones in religious and cultural history. Bhopal achieved a remarkable milestone on Gita Jayanti as over 5,000 Acharyas collectively recited 'Shlokas' or verses from the third chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, 'Karma Yog', creating a new Guinness World record.

The event, held at the Lal Parade Ground, brought Madhya Pradesh into the global spotlight. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the Guinness World Record certificate on behalf of the state and expressed pride in the achievement.

"Today, we have set a global benchmark for Gita recitation. It is a proud moment not just for Madhya Pradesh but for the entire country," said CM Yadav. He congratulated the Culture Department for organising the historic event and highlighted the significance of spreading the timeless teaching of the Gita worldwide.

The CM also transferred funds amounting to Rs 1,572 crore to over 1.28 crore 'Ladli Behans' under a welfare scheme, aligning the spiritual occasion with social empowerment.

In Haryana's Kurukshetra, Gita Jayanti celebrations witnessed a global resonance. At the newly renamed Keshav Park, 18,000 children chanted Gita verses, joined by approximately 1.5 crore people worldwide via an online platform. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Housing Affairs Minister Manohar Lal graced the event.