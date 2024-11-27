International Gita Mahotsav 2024 Will Start In Kurukshetra From November 28

Kurukshetra: The International Gita Mahotsav will be held here from November 28 to December 15 and all preparations for the mega event are complete. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini initiated a mega cleanliness campaign on Wednesday.

Every year the International Gita Mahotsav is being held in Kurukshetra. The Haryana government started celebrating this festival in 2016 at the international level. This time Tanzania is the international partner for the Mahotsav, while Odisha is the state partner, officials said.

Saini, who is also the Vice President of Kurukshetra Development Authority, cleaned a few areas in the city. The festival will be held at Bramha Sarovar. Saini was accompanied by his kin.

Officials said that the entire city has been divided into 18 chapters based on the epic Mahabharat. They said that Lord Krishna had given the message to Arjun from this land thousands of years ago.

Saini said that people from across the world come here and so it is the responsibility of his government to ensure cleanliness in the area. "Those who come here along with the Gita's message should also take the message of cleanliness."

Officials said that the main programmes of the Mahotsav will be held from December 5-11. They said there will also be various competitions during the Mahotsav.