International Day Of Yoga 2025: Significance, This Year's Theme And Key Events

The Indian Navy personnel participate in a yoga session ahead of the International Day of Yoga. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The 11th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on Saturday June 21, 2025 with the flagship event 'Yoga Sangam' to showcase yoga at one lakh locations across the country.

History, Significance And This Year's Theme

The Internationa Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 will be the 11th installment of the global event since its inception in 2015. The theme of this years event is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on March 30 this year.

The inaugural International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2021 on a United Nations resolution moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. June 21, the summer solstice day of the Northern Hemisphere when day and night intersect, was chosen as the day symbolizing the yoga's benefits for mind and body.

People take part in a yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day, at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) campus in Jalandhar, Punjab, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI)

According to a Government of India handout, this year's theme highlights yoga’s vital role in promoting holistic well-being and environmental harmony. Over the past decade, IDY has evolved into a worldwide movement, uniting millions in the practice of yoga to enhance physical, mental, and spiritual health, it said.

Key Events On International Day Of Yoga 2025

The IDY 2025 will feature 10 Signature Events with each event aimed to engage diverse groups embodying the true spirit of Yoga for All.

Of the 10 events, the flagship event, 'Yoga Sangam' is scheduled from 6:30 am to 7:45 am on 21st June and will showcase mass yoga demonstrations at 1,00,000 locations across India. The other nine signature events will contribute to the build-up and include: