International Day Of Yoga 2025: Significance, This Year's Theme And Key Events

Hyderabad: The 11th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on Saturday June 21, 2025 with the flagship event 'Yoga Sangam' to showcase yoga at one lakh locations across the country.
History, Significance And This Year's Theme
The Internationa Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 will be the 11th installment of the global event since its inception in 2015. The theme of this years event is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on March 30 this year.
The inaugural International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2021 on a United Nations resolution moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. June 21, the summer solstice day of the Northern Hemisphere when day and night intersect, was chosen as the day symbolizing the yoga's benefits for mind and body.
According to a Government of India handout, this year's theme highlights yoga’s vital role in promoting holistic well-being and environmental harmony. Over the past decade, IDY has evolved into a worldwide movement, uniting millions in the practice of yoga to enhance physical, mental, and spiritual health, it said.
Key Events On International Day Of Yoga 2025
The IDY 2025 will feature 10 Signature Events with each event aimed to engage diverse groups embodying the true spirit of Yoga for All.
Of the 10 events, the flagship event, 'Yoga Sangam' is scheduled from 6:30 am to 7:45 am on 21st June and will showcase mass yoga demonstrations at 1,00,000 locations across India. The other nine signature events will contribute to the build-up and include:
- Yoga Bandhan
- Yoga Park
- Yoga Samavesh
- Yoga Prabhava
- Yoga Connect
- Harit Yoga
- Yoga Unplugged
- Yoga Mahakumbh
- Samyoga
According to the Union Ayush Ministry, registrations for flagship event 'Yoga Sangam' had crossed a historic 4 lakh mark as of Thursday, reinforcing India’s role as a global beacon for holistic health through traditional health practices. It’s noteworthy to mention that no single event in India has ever garnered assured participation at such an extraordinary scale.
Rajasthan leads the expected participation for Yoga Sangam event with an impressive 1,38,033 organisations, followed by Andhra Pradesh: 1,38,033, Uttar Pradesh: 1,01,767, Madhya Pradesh: 26,159, Gujarat: 19,951 and Himachal Pradesh: 12,000
PM Modi To Lead Main Event In Andhra
The main national ceremony in the country on the International Day of Yoga 2025 will be held on June 21 from 6.30 to 9 am in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh where Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will attend as the chief Guest. The grand event will be held at the Vijaya Insttitute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Krishna district.
Apart from the main event in Andhra Pradesh, hundreds of events are scheduled in the rest of the states as well. In the national capital New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will lead the yoga celebrations on June 21 on the banks of Yamuna river. The BJP government has earmarked 11 locations across the national capital to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.
Inter-ministerial Committee Reviews Preparations For Global Celebration Of Wellness
Ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) meeting was held last month at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi to review preparations for IDY 2025.
According to a spokesperson, senior officials from key ministries, Ayush institutions, and stakeholder departments attended the meeting to ensure wide participation and impactful outreach for this global celebration of wellness.
Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, emphasized the importance of a Whole-of-the-Government approach in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of taking yoga to every citizen.
“The International Day of Yoga is not just a celebration—it is a movement that unites Ministries, institutions, and citizens in a shared commitment to holistic health,” he said.
