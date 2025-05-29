Hyderabad: Every year on May 29, the world celebrates the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. Two Indians among 57 peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving for the United Nations last year will be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers.
Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh are to be honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold medal at a solemn ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. A total of 57 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.
In the ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour over 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948. Guterres will also present awards to the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme from Ghana, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award to Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone.
This day is devoted to paying tribute to the efforts and contributions made by United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in the pursuit of global peace and security. The day honors individuals who have died while performing their duties.
The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), which was the first UN peacekeeping mission, was founded on this day in 1948 by the General Assembly of the United Nations. That was also the year that UNTSO started working in Palestine.
UN Peacekeeping is a mechanism used by the United Nations to maintain international peace and security, primarily by deploying troops and police to conflict zones to support ceasefires, peace agreements, and the transition to lasting peace. It's a crucial tool for mitigating conflict and promoting stability, often operating alongside other UN efforts like conflict prevention and peacebuilding.
Since the first UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1948, over 4000 police and civilian personnel have lost their lives in the service of peace as a result of acts of violence, accidents and disease.
On 29 May, UN offices, alongside Member States and non-governmental organisations, hold solemn events to honour fallen peacekeepers.
Since its inception, UN peacekeeping has become a valuable tool to help countries navigate the challenging path from conflict to peace. India has been a key contributor to global peace and security, with over 2,90,000 peacekeepers serving in more than 50 UN missions. Currently, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in 9 active missions, working in challenging conditions to promote international peace.
In 2023, India received the UN's highest peacekeeping honour, the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, posthumously awarded to Indian peacekeepers Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and civilian UN worker Shaber Taher Ali for their sacrifice in the Democratic Republic of Congo.