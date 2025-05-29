ETV Bharat / bharat

International Day Of UN Peacekeepers: Brigadier General Amitabh Jha And Havildar Sanjay Singh Are To Be Honoured Posthumously

Hyderabad: Every year on May 29, the world celebrates the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. Two Indians among 57 peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving for the United Nations last year will be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh are to be honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold medal at a solemn ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. A total of 57 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.

In the ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour over 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948. Guterres will also present awards to the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme from Ghana, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award to Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone.

This day is devoted to paying tribute to the efforts and contributions made by United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in the pursuit of global peace and security. The day honors individuals who have died while performing their duties.

The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), which was the first UN peacekeeping mission, was founded on this day in 1948 by the General Assembly of the United Nations. That was also the year that UNTSO started working in Palestine.