International Day Of The Girl Child: 'Viksit Bharat' Can Be Built In Child Marriage Free India, Says Activist
India is proving that ending child marriage is not a distant dream but an achievable reality, said Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: A child rights activist on Saturday said a 'Viksit Bharat' can only be built on a child marriage free India.
The activist asserted that India is proving that ending child marriage is not a distant dream but an achievable reality. The International Day of Girl Child, observed every year on this day, acts as a significant reminder of the necessity to empower and safeguard girls across the globe. This day emphasizes the critical importance of gender equality, education, and opportunities for young girls.
The issue of child marriage in India is a major concern as it deprives children of fundamental rights, such as access to quality health care, nutrition, and education. However, incidence of child marriage in the country has decreased by nearly 50 per cent, dropping from 47 per cent to 23.3 per cent since the implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.
The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has been undertaking various initiatives, including the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign, which aims to eradicate child marriage in India.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children (JRC), which has a network of more than 250 NGOs working across 451 districts across India, "India is proving that ending child marriage is not a distant dream but an achievable reality. The roadmap is clear prevention before protection, protection before prosecution, and prosecution to strengthen prevention."
He said, "This is not just India’s story, but a blueprint for the world. With political will, partnerships, community action, children’s voices, and strong laws, a child marriage free world is within reach."
In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Ribhu said, "A Viksit Bharat of tomorrow can only be built on a child marriage free India today. This International Day of the Girl Child, let us commit to targeted, time bound, and concerted action to identify and declare every village and every district are Child marriage free."
"When every panchayat, every village, every place of worship, every faith and religious leader stands on the side of law, protection of children is not only ensured but guaranteed. Let this be our renewed resolve that no child will ever have to fight for justice alone," the child rights expert activist said.
The JRC through its Child Marriage Free India (CMFI) campaign has been focusing on raising awareness through sensitization and legal measures to prevent child marriage across the country.
According to a data shared to ETV Bharat by JRC on Saturday, disclosed that more than four lakhs child marriages were prevented and stopped by JRC from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2025. Out of these, the highest were from Jharkhand, followed by Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Pointing out to the concerning trends that have been seen in the recent years in girl child marriage across the country, the JRC revealed, "Child marriage in India has declined markedly over the last two decades, but it persists at alarming levels in the country. However, the drop in the child marriage prevalence rate is uneven. Even where percentages have fallen significantly, concentrated pockets keep numbers high. These pockets are marred by poverty, weaker schooling opportunities, and prevailing rigid social norms that frame early marriage as protection. Pandemic-era shocks and economic stress had added headwinds due to schooling and household income disruptions."
Where families are unable to support daughters or see girls as financial burdens, they are often married off to reduce livelihood costs or family burden, it stated.
Referring to National Family Health Survey (NFHS), it pointed out, "India’s NFHS-3, 4, and 5 surveys provide the clearest picture of change. In 2005–06 (NFHS-3), almost half of young women (47.4 per cent) were married by 18. By 2015–16 (NFHS-4), the national prevalence had dropped to 26.8 per cent and by 2019–21 (NFHS-5) to 23.3 per cent. This sharp decline is largely due to rising female education and economic development."
"Over half of India’s girls and women who were married as children live in just five states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. While Assam has achieved a remarkable 89 percent decline in child marriages among girls and 91 percent among boys over the past three years, far exceeding national averages. The success can be attributed to the state government’s 'zero tolerance' policy, strict legal action, and collaboration with civil society," the JRC stated
The network working for the rights of the children informed, "Girls’ education level is the strongest single predictor of marriage timing. NFHS data indicate that women with no schooling are over 15 times more likely to marry as children than those with secondary or higher education. Studies find that every additional year of schooling delays the average age at marriage by about 0.36 years. In Bihar, for example, a UNFPA report found that 63 percent of women with no education married before 18, compared to just 12 percent of those with higher schooling. Girls who drop out of school lose critical protection and face early marriage."
Mentioning about other factors leading to child marriage, it stated, "Poverty or poor financial condition emerges as the most dominant driver of child marriage. Social and gender norms also play a big role. In many communities, marrying girls at a young age is accepted or even expected. The desire to provide protection and the social linkages between early marriage and notions of purity are the major drivers among these."
The JRC cited the additional factors include limited parental awareness or intellectual maturity, inadequate educational opportunities for girls, and restricted occupational prospects, all emphasising the interconnectedness of education, awareness, and economic security.
"Child marriage in India today is largely poverty- and norm-driven. Girls without education in poor families remain at the highest risk, and entire villages or castes can perpetuate the practice. Economic strains, sometimes worsened by crises such as drought or pandemic losses, can even reverse previous progress if not addressed," it stated.
The JRC underlined increased prosecution of child marriage, rigorous implementation and systemic coordination.
"Strict enforcement of the PCMA must become a nationwide priority, with clear accountability at the district and state levels. The Act should be amended to explicitly criminalise attempts and abetment of child marriage, including trafficking for marriage, and to make reporting mandatory. The PCMA must also be recognised as a special law superseding personal laws, closing any loopholes that allow customary practices to override statutory protections," it stated.
Every child marriage, whether prevented or reported, must be mandatorily registered through local panchayats and recorded in a national database, it asserted.
"To make enforcement effective, multi-sectoral convergence and capacity-building are essential. Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), magistrates, and frontline workers should receive regular training and evaluation through a centralised monitoring system. The Special Juvenile Police Units should be integrated within the child marriage framework for better coordination. The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat web portal must be promoted widely, especially in rural areas, and integrated with the Ministry of Home Affairs for real-time reporting, data-sharing, and swift follow-up on complaints," the JRC proposed.
The government must also pair deterrence with rehabilitation and empowerment, it suggested.
Mentioning about the role of the citizens and NGOs, the JRC stated, "At the community level, citizens and NGOs have an irreplaceable role. Local bodies such as panchayats and ward committees can act as the first line of defence by identifying at-risk families and deterring ceremonies before they occur. Civil society organisations should expand safe spaces for adolescent girls, run bridge schools and mentoring programs, and facilitate access to legal aid and psychosocial support. Community success stories of girls completing their education and contributing economically should be amplified to challenge regressive norms. The NGOs can also support the government by training teachers, social workers, and law enforcement personnel to identify warning signs early and intervene safely."
"Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5.3, , to eliminate child marriage by 2030, requires targeted and data-driven governance. In essence, India has both the legal architecture and moral imperative to end child marriage. The pathway lies in harmonising enforcement with empowerment," it emphasized.
