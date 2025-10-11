ETV Bharat / bharat

International Day Of The Girl Child: 'Viksit Bharat' Can Be Built In Child Marriage Free India, Says Activist

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A child rights activist on Saturday said a 'Viksit Bharat' can only be built on a child marriage free India.

The activist asserted that India is proving that ending child marriage is not a distant dream but an achievable reality. The International Day of Girl Child, observed every year on this day, acts as a significant reminder of the necessity to empower and safeguard girls across the globe. This day emphasizes the critical importance of gender equality, education, and opportunities for young girls.

The issue of child marriage in India is a major concern as it deprives children of fundamental rights, such as access to quality health care, nutrition, and education. However, incidence of child marriage in the country has decreased by nearly 50 per cent, dropping from 47 per cent to 23.3 per cent since the implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has been undertaking various initiatives, including the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign, which aims to eradicate child marriage in India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children (JRC), which has a network of more than 250 NGOs working across 451 districts across India, "India is proving that ending child marriage is not a distant dream but an achievable reality. The roadmap is clear prevention before protection, protection before prosecution, and prosecution to strengthen prevention."

He said, "This is not just India’s story, but a blueprint for the world. With political will, partnerships, community action, children’s voices, and strong laws, a child marriage free world is within reach."

In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Ribhu said, "A Viksit Bharat of tomorrow can only be built on a child marriage free India today. This International Day of the Girl Child, let us commit to targeted, time bound, and concerted action to identify and declare every village and every district are Child marriage free."

"When every panchayat, every village, every place of worship, every faith and religious leader stands on the side of law, protection of children is not only ensured but guaranteed. Let this be our renewed resolve that no child will ever have to fight for justice alone," the child rights expert activist said.

The JRC through its Child Marriage Free India (CMFI) campaign has been focusing on raising awareness through sensitization and legal measures to prevent child marriage across the country.

According to a data shared to ETV Bharat by JRC on Saturday, disclosed that more than four lakhs child marriages were prevented and stopped by JRC from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2025. Out of these, the highest were from Jharkhand, followed by Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Pointing out to the concerning trends that have been seen in the recent years in girl child marriage across the country, the JRC revealed, "Child marriage in India has declined markedly over the last two decades, but it persists at alarming levels in the country. However, the drop in the child marriage prevalence rate is uneven. Even where percentages have fallen significantly, concentrated pockets keep numbers high. These pockets are marred by poverty, weaker schooling opportunities, and prevailing rigid social norms that frame early marriage as protection. Pandemic-era shocks and economic stress had added headwinds due to schooling and household income disruptions."

Where families are unable to support daughters or see girls as financial burdens, they are often married off to reduce livelihood costs or family burden, it stated.