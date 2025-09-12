ETV Bharat / bharat

International Day For South-South Cooperation: India's Role As The Voice Of The Global South

By Siddharth Rao

Hyderabad: September 12 is observed as the International Day For South-South Cooperation by the United Nations. But what is South-South Cooperation? Why is it important to India?

Third World Then, Global South Now?

In the decades after World War II, in the post-colonial era, the idea of a ‘Third World’ emerged, bringing together newly independent and developing nations seeking to chart a path outside of the Cold War blocs led by the USA and the erstwhile USSR. India was central to this project, from the 1955 Bandung Conference to its founding role in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1961. Platforms like these gave a voice to decolonized nations, pushing them towards fairer, mutually-benefitting economic systems, technology transfers, and political sovereignty. Over the decades, the term ‘Third World’, evolved into ‘Global South’, reflecting both geographic and developmental identities.

Like during the NAM-era, India finds itself at the centre of a shifting debate over leadership in the Global South, with the term ‘Global South’ taking on a new relevance in today’s multipolar world. India’s journey from its founding role in the Non-Aligned Movement to being the Voice of the Global South, reflects this evolution as well.

India And UN South-South Cooperation

The United Nations formally recognized South-South Cooperation as a vital pillar of international development, with September 12 observed as its International Day. For India, the UN has become an important platform to operationalize its outreach. Key initiatives include the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which finances projects in over 50 developing countries, and the IBSA Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation, managed with Brazil and South Africa. These programs emphasise locally owned, demand-driven projects in renewable energy, climate adaptation, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. These help build a better global south.

Bridge Between The Global South And The Global North

As the fifth largest economy in the world, and as the most populous country in the world, and with the fourth most powerful military globally, India’s position is unique. Owing to the fact that India is the most populous country in the world, it has its own developmental challenges. This puts India in a unique position to be able to understand the concerns of the other Global South countries. This also changes the approach India takes towards engaging with the other countries in the Global South.

According to Kanica Rakhra, former consultant at the Ministry of External Affairs and assistant professor at Kautilya School of Public Policy, India engages with the Global North and the Global South as a bridge. “Countries in the Global North, like Germany, Japan, etc, have the capacity and the willingness to help countries in the Global South. But they may not have an understanding of the requirements of the global south. India, as a Global South member, can bridge that gap and provide trilateral cooperation for the benefit of Global South countries.”

This was also evidenced during the G20 Summit in 2023, when India had the presidency, as Rakhra points out, “The G20 is an egalitarian grouping as opposed to other groupings, as this has equal representation from the Global North and the Global South - 10 each. But India did something that no other G20 country has done so far, and it reached out to other Global South countries, bringing them together. This and the Voice Of The Global South Summit cemented India as a bridge between the South and the North. While there may not have been any immediate successes, it helped understand India’s position in decision-making and sparked the dialogue on the development of the Global South.”

Former Ambassador, D B Venkatesh Varma, also pointed out India’s unique position, stating, “As the voice of the Global South, India has always been involved as a bridge, having been a part of the G77 (a grouping of 77 developing countries). The Global South needs help but is unhappy with the West and doesn’t want to turn towards China either, which makes India’s position unique and important. This also gives India an opportunity to engage.”