International Day For South-South Cooperation: India's Role As The Voice Of The Global South
The United Nations observes September 12 as the International Day for South-South Cooperation. What is India's role in the Global South?
By Siddharth Rao
Hyderabad: September 12 is observed as the International Day For South-South Cooperation by the United Nations. But what is South-South Cooperation? Why is it important to India?
Third World Then, Global South Now?
In the decades after World War II, in the post-colonial era, the idea of a ‘Third World’ emerged, bringing together newly independent and developing nations seeking to chart a path outside of the Cold War blocs led by the USA and the erstwhile USSR. India was central to this project, from the 1955 Bandung Conference to its founding role in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1961. Platforms like these gave a voice to decolonized nations, pushing them towards fairer, mutually-benefitting economic systems, technology transfers, and political sovereignty. Over the decades, the term ‘Third World’, evolved into ‘Global South’, reflecting both geographic and developmental identities.
Like during the NAM-era, India finds itself at the centre of a shifting debate over leadership in the Global South, with the term ‘Global South’ taking on a new relevance in today’s multipolar world. India’s journey from its founding role in the Non-Aligned Movement to being the Voice of the Global South, reflects this evolution as well.
India And UN South-South Cooperation
The United Nations formally recognized South-South Cooperation as a vital pillar of international development, with September 12 observed as its International Day. For India, the UN has become an important platform to operationalize its outreach. Key initiatives include the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which finances projects in over 50 developing countries, and the IBSA Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation, managed with Brazil and South Africa. These programs emphasise locally owned, demand-driven projects in renewable energy, climate adaptation, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. These help build a better global south.
Bridge Between The Global South And The Global North
As the fifth largest economy in the world, and as the most populous country in the world, and with the fourth most powerful military globally, India’s position is unique. Owing to the fact that India is the most populous country in the world, it has its own developmental challenges. This puts India in a unique position to be able to understand the concerns of the other Global South countries. This also changes the approach India takes towards engaging with the other countries in the Global South.
According to Kanica Rakhra, former consultant at the Ministry of External Affairs and assistant professor at Kautilya School of Public Policy, India engages with the Global North and the Global South as a bridge. “Countries in the Global North, like Germany, Japan, etc, have the capacity and the willingness to help countries in the Global South. But they may not have an understanding of the requirements of the global south. India, as a Global South member, can bridge that gap and provide trilateral cooperation for the benefit of Global South countries.”
This was also evidenced during the G20 Summit in 2023, when India had the presidency, as Rakhra points out, “The G20 is an egalitarian grouping as opposed to other groupings, as this has equal representation from the Global North and the Global South - 10 each. But India did something that no other G20 country has done so far, and it reached out to other Global South countries, bringing them together. This and the Voice Of The Global South Summit cemented India as a bridge between the South and the North. While there may not have been any immediate successes, it helped understand India’s position in decision-making and sparked the dialogue on the development of the Global South.”
Former Ambassador, D B Venkatesh Varma, also pointed out India’s unique position, stating, “As the voice of the Global South, India has always been involved as a bridge, having been a part of the G77 (a grouping of 77 developing countries). The Global South needs help but is unhappy with the West and doesn’t want to turn towards China either, which makes India’s position unique and important. This also gives India an opportunity to engage.”
India vs China In The Global South
As India and China are neighbours and have their own involvement in the Global South, there is an India vs China comparison debate in the context. China’s resource-heavy initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to Varma, have different motives, as he explains, “China has more resources to spend in Africa and Asia, and its initiatives like the BRI are geopolitical projects in disguise. India has more of a mutually-beneficial approach when it comes to partnerships in the Global South.”
Rakhra, on the other hand, finds the comparison between China and India unfair, as both have different perspectives and prerogatives. “What China brings into the Global South, only it can do because it is the global manufacturing hub. BRI and other initiatives are China’s prerogatives. India has been consistently growing economically, and how much India helps or what India does to help countries in the Global South has to be looked at from India’s perspective. So when you look at how much engagement India has done with its neighbours and in the extended neighbourhood, and how slowly it has grown to how its developmental engagements have been shaped now, you have to consider India’s economic factors as well,” explains Rakhra, adding, “India is in a different position compared to China and yet it chooses to help other countries with emphasis on rising together instead of imposing a top-down model”.
Development Aid Or Securitization?
India is also involved in naval diplomacy with countries in Africa, the Pacific Islands and with the littoral states of the Indian Ocean. With security becoming an important dimension of the South-South engagement and with India’s involvement in this, there may be questions on whether the securitization dilutes the ethos of development. On this, Rakhra observed that while the discourse has historically been development-oriented, “as the conversation becomes more political, a security angle automatically comes in.”
Citing the BRICS summit’s pro-Palestine statement as an example of how political positions shape narratives, she said, “India’s primary focus in Global South engagement is development, but now there’s a slow move towards having a political approach to it. An automatic consequence of this would be securitization. At the BRICS summit, because South Africa felt strongly about the Israel-Palestine conflict, there was a pro-Palestine statement. This demonstrates a shift towards engagement being political. While India has a development perspective as of now, it has moved into a political space, but the security question isn’t there yet.”
Security and development, according to Varma, go hand in hand, as he added, “African countries, in particular, expect both security and development from partners. India has responded with naval diplomacy in the Indian Ocean, anti-piracy operations, and broader maritime cooperation.”
Potential And Challenges
On India’s future trajectory as the voice of the global south, both feel that there is immense potential. “India has great potential, considering how the Global South isn’t happy with the West. However, it has to work hard to be an effective voice of the Global South,” opines Varma.
Rakhra noted that India’s engagement and influence with the Global South have been growing at an organic pace alongside India’s development. “As India is becoming more powerful, its political voice on a global scale is also growing organically and so is its engagement with the Global South,” she concluded.
