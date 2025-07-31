International Cyberfraud Racket Busted In Bihar, One Held

Patna: The cyber wing of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar, in collaboration with the Department of Communication, has busted an international cyberfraud syndicate by raiding Narayanpur village in Bhojpur district. One Mukesh Kumar has been arrested, and four boxes of SIM cards have been seized from his possession.

The raid was part of a comprehensive campaign against cyberfraud networks active in the state. A confidential report to the EOU Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan about an international cyberfraud racket being run from Narayanpur led to a team cordoning off Narayanpur and arresting the accused.

The investigation revealed that the gang operates a parallel telephone exchange, in which international calls originating from Cambodia, Thailand, and other countries were converted into local calls by exploiting VoIP technology. Through this, OTP, bank details and personal data of people were stolen by making more than 10,000 fake calls daily. In the last two weeks alone, fraud worth Rs 2.5 crore has been committed, while the number stands at Rs 60 crore since January.

The gang was connected to cybercriminals based out of the UAE, Cambodia, Thailand, China, Vietnam and Germany. Operations were executed through Telegram groups, and over 1,000 fake SIM cards were ordered from Pakur in Jharkhand till March, which were activated through biometric data (such as fingerprints) collected by CSC operators and telecom distributors on the pretext of making Ayushman Bharat cards.

The Economic Offences Unit office in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

The proceeds of the fraud were converted into cryptocurrencies to transact with foreign associates. The EOU has found two cryptocurrency exchange accounts of Harshit Kumar (the gang leader), who was caught on July 21 in Supaul. Eight SIM boxes, documents of 35 bank accounts and immovable property worth Rs 12-14 crore in Motihari were found. He was running the network in Patna, Motihari and Jharkhand by ordering SIM boxes from abroad.

"Intensive interrogation of the accused Mukesh Kumar is being conducted to get more information about his international associates. As this case spans across states and countries, CBI and IB teams have been involved. They will be reaching Patna soon. The process of property seizure and arrests will continue," Sanjay Kumar, DIG of EOU cyber wing, said.

In the last two years, EOU has identified illegal properties worth Rs 357.21 crore, out of which properties worth Rs 51.919 crore have been seized.