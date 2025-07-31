ETV Bharat / bharat

International Cyberfraud Racket Busted In Bihar, One Held

Investigation revealed the gang operates a parallel telephone exchange to convert international calls from Cambodia, Thailand, and other countries into local calls with VoIP technology.

Operations were executed through Telegram groups, and over 1,000 fake SIM cards were ordered from Pakur in Jharkhand till March.
Operations were executed through Telegram groups, and over 1,000 fake SIM cards were ordered from Pakur in Jharkhand till March. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

2 Min Read

Patna: The cyber wing of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar, in collaboration with the Department of Communication, has busted an international cyberfraud syndicate by raiding Narayanpur village in Bhojpur district. One Mukesh Kumar has been arrested, and four boxes of SIM cards have been seized from his possession.

The raid was part of a comprehensive campaign against cyberfraud networks active in the state. A confidential report to the EOU Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan about an international cyberfraud racket being run from Narayanpur led to a team cordoning off Narayanpur and arresting the accused.

The investigation revealed that the gang operates a parallel telephone exchange, in which international calls originating from Cambodia, Thailand, and other countries were converted into local calls by exploiting VoIP technology. Through this, OTP, bank details and personal data of people were stolen by making more than 10,000 fake calls daily. In the last two weeks alone, fraud worth Rs 2.5 crore has been committed, while the number stands at Rs 60 crore since January.

The gang was connected to cybercriminals based out of the UAE, Cambodia, Thailand, China, Vietnam and Germany. Operations were executed through Telegram groups, and over 1,000 fake SIM cards were ordered from Pakur in Jharkhand till March, which were activated through biometric data (such as fingerprints) collected by CSC operators and telecom distributors on the pretext of making Ayushman Bharat cards.

The Economic Offences Unit office in Patna.
The Economic Offences Unit office in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

The proceeds of the fraud were converted into cryptocurrencies to transact with foreign associates. The EOU has found two cryptocurrency exchange accounts of Harshit Kumar (the gang leader), who was caught on July 21 in Supaul. Eight SIM boxes, documents of 35 bank accounts and immovable property worth Rs 12-14 crore in Motihari were found. He was running the network in Patna, Motihari and Jharkhand by ordering SIM boxes from abroad.

"Intensive interrogation of the accused Mukesh Kumar is being conducted to get more information about his international associates. As this case spans across states and countries, CBI and IB teams have been involved. They will be reaching Patna soon. The process of property seizure and arrests will continue," Sanjay Kumar, DIG of EOU cyber wing, said.

In the last two years, EOU has identified illegal properties worth Rs 357.21 crore, out of which properties worth Rs 51.919 crore have been seized.

Also Read:

  1. Indian National Sentenced In Singapore For Using Fake Documents In Job Fraud
  2. Hyderabad Techie Loses Rs 1.48 Crore To Online Honeytrap Scam Via Matrimony Platform

Patna: The cyber wing of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Bihar, in collaboration with the Department of Communication, has busted an international cyberfraud syndicate by raiding Narayanpur village in Bhojpur district. One Mukesh Kumar has been arrested, and four boxes of SIM cards have been seized from his possession.

The raid was part of a comprehensive campaign against cyberfraud networks active in the state. A confidential report to the EOU Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan about an international cyberfraud racket being run from Narayanpur led to a team cordoning off Narayanpur and arresting the accused.

The investigation revealed that the gang operates a parallel telephone exchange, in which international calls originating from Cambodia, Thailand, and other countries were converted into local calls by exploiting VoIP technology. Through this, OTP, bank details and personal data of people were stolen by making more than 10,000 fake calls daily. In the last two weeks alone, fraud worth Rs 2.5 crore has been committed, while the number stands at Rs 60 crore since January.

The gang was connected to cybercriminals based out of the UAE, Cambodia, Thailand, China, Vietnam and Germany. Operations were executed through Telegram groups, and over 1,000 fake SIM cards were ordered from Pakur in Jharkhand till March, which were activated through biometric data (such as fingerprints) collected by CSC operators and telecom distributors on the pretext of making Ayushman Bharat cards.

The Economic Offences Unit office in Patna.
The Economic Offences Unit office in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

The proceeds of the fraud were converted into cryptocurrencies to transact with foreign associates. The EOU has found two cryptocurrency exchange accounts of Harshit Kumar (the gang leader), who was caught on July 21 in Supaul. Eight SIM boxes, documents of 35 bank accounts and immovable property worth Rs 12-14 crore in Motihari were found. He was running the network in Patna, Motihari and Jharkhand by ordering SIM boxes from abroad.

"Intensive interrogation of the accused Mukesh Kumar is being conducted to get more information about his international associates. As this case spans across states and countries, CBI and IB teams have been involved. They will be reaching Patna soon. The process of property seizure and arrests will continue," Sanjay Kumar, DIG of EOU cyber wing, said.

In the last two years, EOU has identified illegal properties worth Rs 357.21 crore, out of which properties worth Rs 51.919 crore have been seized.

Also Read:

  1. Indian National Sentenced In Singapore For Using Fake Documents In Job Fraud
  2. Hyderabad Techie Loses Rs 1.48 Crore To Online Honeytrap Scam Via Matrimony Platform

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR EOUDEPT OF TELECOMMUNICATIONSBIHAR EOU ADGFAKE SIM CARDSINTERNATIONAL CYBERFRAUD SYNDICATE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.