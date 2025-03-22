ETV Bharat / bharat

International Cybercrime Ring Busted In Uttarakhand, Two Key Operatives Arrested

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have busted a gang of international cybercriminals by arresting two of its members, including a trainer, who is a tenth pass out, officials said.

The Special Task Force (STF) also found huge funds in the shape of cryptocurrency in the mobile phones of the accused. The accused Harjinder Singh and Sandeep Singh would provide fake business accounts to other cybercriminals to transact money and exchange funds with international gangs in cryptocurrencies.

This comes weeks after the central government brought 540 Indians back from Myanmar, who were trafficked by a Chinese network of cyber criminals on the pretext of jobs in Thailand. At least 22 of the victims were from Uttarakhand, which prompted the state government police to form an STF under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Bhullar.

Following the joint probe with CBI and the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), two persons, Harjinder Singh and Sandeep Singh, were arrested near Zila Panchayat Chungi on Thanon Road ahead of Maharana Pratap Chowk under the Raipur Police Station area.