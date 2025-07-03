ETV Bharat / bharat

International Illegal Arms Supplier Held In Dehradun

Dehradun: A major operation by a joint team comprising Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Maharashtra Crime Branch has led to the arrest of Kamran Ahmed, an alleged international illegal arms supplier in Dehradun. The police team apprehended the suspect from the Clement Town area.

The accused is believed to have supplied illegal weapons to international wildlife trafficking gangs and has a history of similar offenses, including a previous arrest in 2022 where 2,000 illegal cartridges were recovered in Delhi.

Officials stated that Kamran was previously jailed from the Pratapganj Industrial Area Police Station in Delhi in connection with the recovery of 2,000 illegal cartridges. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Navneet Bhullar stated that Kamran, who resided in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, and recently in Keshav Kunj, Dehradun, was arrested in the joint operation.