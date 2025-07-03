International Illegal Arms Supplier Held In Dehradun

Dehradun: A major operation by a joint team comprising Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Maharashtra Crime Branch has led to the arrest of Kamran Ahmed, an alleged international illegal arms supplier in Dehradun. The police team apprehended the suspect from the Clement Town area.
The accused is believed to have supplied illegal weapons to international wildlife trafficking gangs and has a history of similar offenses, including a previous arrest in 2022 where 2,000 illegal cartridges were recovered in Delhi.
Officials stated that Kamran was previously jailed from the Pratapganj Industrial Area Police Station in Delhi in connection with the recovery of 2,000 illegal cartridges. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Navneet Bhullar stated that Kamran, who resided in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, and recently in Keshav Kunj, Dehradun, was arrested in the joint operation.
The official said that interrogation of Kamran has revealed information about his international travel and other crucial details, which the STF is now investigating further.
The arrest comes after the Maharashtra Crime Branch informed the Uttarakhand STF about a case in Yavatmal district involving two arrested wildlife traffickers. Interrogation of the Maharashtra suspects revealed that the weapons were provided by Kamran Ahmed, a resident of Dehradun, and were used for wildlife poaching. They were found with a significant cache of weapons, including:
- A .22 caliber rifle
- A .77 caliber air gun
- A double-bore pot gun
- A .32 bore revolver
- A Crossbow hunting treasure trigger guard
- Five live 12-bore cartridges
- Ninety live .22 caliber cartridges
- A long rifle
- Indian ammunition
- 30 live cartridges of steel and copper
- A military-colored bulletproof jacket
