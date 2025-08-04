Internal Reservation In Karnataka: Nagamohan Das Commission Submits Final Report To CM

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: Justice (Retd) H N Nagamohan Das Commission submitted its final report on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (STs) to the State Government on Monday. While the details of the report are yet to be made public, it is learnt that the report, running into 1,766 pages, has made as many as six recommendations.

After receiving the report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the cabinet meeting scheduled on July 7 will discuss the report. "We have received the report just now, and we don't know the contents of the report yet. We will discuss it in the cabinet meeting," he said.

The State Government formed the commission under Justice Nagamohan Das in January 2025 to recommend the quantum of reservation to be provided to 101 different sub-sects among SCs. Since there was no data on the exact population of each of the sub-sects, the Commission in its interim report had recommended conducting a fresh survey of the SC population in order to ensure more scientific internal reservation. The government, in turn, had asked the commission to carry out the survey and submit a report.

The fresh survey carried out between May 5 and July 6 covered 10,701,982 individuals from Scheduled Castes.

The demand for internal reservation among SCs dates back to the mid-1990s, with the SC-Left sect at the forefront of the demand. The Left Sect felt that the fruits of the reservation were being majorly enjoyed by the Right Sect.

The first serious attempt to provide internal reservation was made in 2005 by the then Dharam Singh-led JDS-BJP Coalition Government. It set up the Justice A. J. Sadashiva Commission to collect the empirical data and suggest the quantum of reservation to be distributed among the different SC groups. The commission gave its report in 2012 to Yediyurappa's successor, D. V. Sadanand Gowda.

The Commission categorised SCs broadly into four groups—SC Right (Holeyas), SC Left (Madigas), SC Touchables (Bovis, Lambanis), and SC Nomadic castes—and recommended them 6%, 5%, 3%, and 1% quotas, respectively, among the 15% total reservation provided to SCs. However, the report was met with opposition by SC Right groups, which claimed the survey was not done properly and it had not addressed the confusions over Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida groups.

Since the submission of the Sadashiva Commission’s report in 2012, no major decision has been taken on the issue, even though Madigas have kept upping their pressure on the Karnataka government. In the meantime, the issue started to alter political equations too, with the BJP aggressively wooing Dalit Left communities into its fold, claiming Dalit Right leaders in Congress, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, were opposing sub-classification of quotas among Dalits.

Hoping to consolidate Madigas further in its favour, the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai in 2022 formed a cabinet subcommittee headed by its Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy to make recommendations on providing internal reservation. Just ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the committee gave its report recommending 6% internal quota for SC Left, 5.5% for SC Right, 4.5% for SC Touchables (Bhovi, Lambanis, Koracha, Korama, etc.), and 1% for Nomadic groups, factoring in the Bommai Government's decision to hike the SC quota to 17% from 15%.

But the decision did not go well with various subgroups, especially Lambanis, and they took to the streets. Amidst protests from various subgroups over the decision, the state government sent the recommendation to the centre for further action.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court empowered states to decide on internal reservation, leaving the Congress government, which came to power with a thumping majority in May 2023, with no scope for any kind of excuses and to take a decision.