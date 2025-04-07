Exclusive | Internal Dispute Cropping Up Within Assam Congress For Leadership Change Ahead Of Panchayat Poll

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: With hardly a few weeks left for the Panchayat election in Assam, internal dispute has cropped up within the Congress, with a section of senior party leaders from Assam have been campaigning in New Delhi demanding a change of leadership in the state.

The disgruntled party leaders from the state including sitting MP from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency Rockybul Hussain, sitting MLAs Wajid Ali Choudhary, Aftabuddin Mollah, Khalilur Rehma, Rekib Khan, Abdul Khandekar have been campaigning in New Delhi demanding a change in leadership.

Sources in the Assam Congress told ETV Bharat on Monday that the atleast nine senior leaders from the State Congress have been "openly campaigning" in New Delhi to remove incumbent State President Bhupen Bora. The leaders, according to the sources, want Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and sitting MP from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam Gaurav Gogoi as the new party president.

When contacted, Congress leader Wajid Ali Choudhary told ETV Bharat that they had been campaigning in New Delhi to fill up several vacant posts in the Assam Congress. When asked about their demand for a change in leadership, Choudhary said that it’s upto the central leadership of the party.

"There are several posts vacant in the Assam Congress. We had been looking to meet senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi in this connection," said Choudhary.

According to Choudhary, several critical posts in Assam Congress including the posts of deputy leader, secretary, whip are vacant. "We tried to meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahil Gandhi but we did not get time from them. We submitted our demand to Congress in-charge for Assam Jitendra Choudhary," said Choudhary.

Referring to the leadership change in Assam Congress, Choudhary said, "We will abide by the decision of the high command." When asked about the prospect of Congress in the forthcoming panchayat election, the Congress leader said that his party will do well.

"The panchayat election is a seminal event for us ahead of the next year’s Assembly election. We will do good in the panchayat election. The central leadership of the party has also given us freedom to go for any local level understanding with other parties, if required," said Choudhary.

The Assam State Election Commission has scheduled the Panchayat elections in two phases across 27 districts. Voting for the first phase will be held on May 2, covering 14 districts. In the second phase on May 7, 13 districts like Dhubri, Kamrup, and Nagaon will be covered.

Around 1.90 crore voters are expected to vote across 25,007 polling stations. The nomination process for the election started from April 3 and it will continue till April 11. April 12 set for scrutiny and April 17 as the final withdrawal date. Vote counting for both phases is set for May 11, 2025.

When contacted over the issue of leadership change, Bora refused to make any comment. He, however, said that Congress will definitely win the panchayat election.

"We will definitely win the election. He expressed confidence that Congress will get more than 1.80 crore votes in the panchayat election," Bora. Recently, a brainstorming meeting between central leadership of Congress and district committee presidents of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was held in New Delhi where elaborate discussion took place over the party’s strategy ahead of the panchayat election.

Led by Bora, the District Congress Committee presidents put forward their observations regarding the panchayat election during the meeting that took place at the newly built headquarter of Congress - Indira Bhawan. The meeting took place in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other senior Congress leaders.

"During the meeting the central leadership asked the DCC presidents to strengthen the Congress organisation at the district level," a senior party leader said.

According to the sources, issues like ticket distribution and candidate selection for the panchayat election in Assam also took place with the central leadership of the party on the sideline of the meeting.