Interim Budget 2024: Govt to Promote Vaccination for Girls Against Cervical Cancer

By IANS

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 9:40 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Govt encouragement for vaccination of girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer

In the interim budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced government encouragement for vaccination of girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer. The comprehensive program includes consolidating schemes for maternal child care, upgrading Anganwadi centers, and expediting Poshan 2.0 for enhanced nutrition delivery. Additionally, plans are outlined to establish more medical colleges by utilizing existing hospital infrastructures, with a committee to examine relevant issues and provide recommendations.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer."Our government will encourage vaccination for girls from the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Various schemes for maternal child care will be brought under one comprehensive program for synergy in implementation, upgrades of Anganwadi centers under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care, and development," she said while presenting the interim budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

“Several youths are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructures under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations," Sitharaman added.

Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 9:40 PM IST

Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024vaccination for cervical cancerGirl empowerment

