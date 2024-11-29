ETV Bharat / bharat

Interim Govt In Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities: India

Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

Interim Govt In Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities: India
File photo of Randhir Jaiswal (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence in the neighbouring country. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

"Our position on the matter is clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," he said. Jaiswal was replying to a question on the situation at his weekly media briefing. "We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," he said.

"We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added. On the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, Jaiswal said India has noted that the legal process in the case is underway.

"As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway," he said. "We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned," he added.

New Delhi: India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence in the neighbouring country. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

"Our position on the matter is clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," he said. Jaiswal was replying to a question on the situation at his weekly media briefing. "We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," he said.

"We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added. On the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, Jaiswal said India has noted that the legal process in the case is underway.

"As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway," he said. "We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGLADESHLGD23MINORITIESRANDHIR JAISWALMEA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.