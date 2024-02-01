Interim Budget Is Inclusive And Progressive: Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the successful presentation of the interim budget. "It may be an interim budget but it is an inclusive and progressive one and a reflection of Vikshit Bharat," Modi said in a speech.

"This budget also signifies continuity and confidence. Nirmala Sitharaman's budget empowers women and poor and personifies the creation of a new India, new world," he said elaborating that the budget strives religiously towards empowering women and poor.

Prime Minister Modi said that this budget laid the foundation of Viksit Bharat of 2047.

Congratulating the Union Finance minister and her team, he said, "This budget sets a roadmap for the youth of the country to fulfil their aspirations.

The Prime Minister also lauded the introduction of Rs 1 lakh crore on research and innovations and beneficial schemes for start ups.

"To control fiscal deficit an innovative step to hike expenditure has been announced. In other words, areas have been identified which will not only build infrastructure but also create a platform for youth to grow," he said adding that the introduction of 40,000 modern bogies for Vande Bharat trains is a revolution.

"This is meant to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers all across the country."

Modi also exhorted countrymen to aspire big and bigger and never be content.

For youth and poor, he underlined the fact that his government has built crores of houses for the poor in rural areas. "We now aspire to build 2 crore more houses. Not only that 3 crore women will be made Lakhpati Didis," he said.

Taking pride in Ayushman Bharat, he said now Anganwadi and Asha workers will enjoy this benefit.

Talking about the advantages of rooftop solar planning, 1 crore families will get electricity through solar energy.

Through income tax remission scheme 1 crore families will get a huge relief, he asserted. The Prime Minister didn't hesitate to take a dig at previous governments for neglecting the interests of the middle class.