55-Year-old Alwar Vaishno Devi Cave Temple, Bulit By Artisans From Jammu, Opens Only During Navratri

The goddess is worshipped here in the form of a Pindi. Devotees who can't make it to the Katra Vaishno Devi temple visit Alwar.

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 35 minutes ago

The cave shire of Vaishno Devi in Alwar
The cave shire of Vaishno Devi in Alwar (ETV Bharat)

Alwar: What's special about Alwar's Vaishno Devi Cave Temple? At a cursory look, it appears just as the replica of the Vaishno Devi temple of Katra in Jammu & Kashmir with all the trappings of the historic one. Examine a bit, you'll find certain characteristics which set him apart from the most sought-after pilgrimage site. The cave temple is opened only during Navratri.

Amid the Navratri festivities, devotees are making a beeline at the Vaishno Devi temple in Malakheda Bazaar of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The temple is formed in line with the Vaishno Devi temple of Katra in Jammu & Kashmir and all the three forms of the goddess are worshipped here. The Mahant, Naresh Parashar, said the temple, known as Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Temple, dates back 55 years. Devotees throng the temple for the whole span of nine days during Navratri and gates remain open from 4 am till midnight for darshan of the Pindi incarnation of the goddess. Devotional songs and Bhajans in praise of the deity are sung on the temple premises with the devotees dancing to the tunes. Those who could not make it to Katra, visit Alwar to fulfil their wishes.

Parashar said artisans from Jammu were specially called for the construction of the temple and the cave. This is the first temple in Alwar that they have constructed and no such temple will be built anywhere. Ice is kept inside the cave daily so that the water remains cold. Devotees are pleased to visit the cave interior.

The Mahanta said the deity is worshipped in the form of Kali, Saraswati and Lakshmi. Other deities including Jhulelal, Santoshi Mata, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Shiv Parivar and Ram Darbar are placed in the temple premises. The cave is closed after Navratri and the aarti is performed from outside.

