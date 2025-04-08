Intelligence Inspector, Aide Arrested With One Kg Heroin In Amritsar

Amritsar: The CIA Staff Police in Amritsar have arrested intelligence inspector Anmolak Singj and his colleague Ravi with one kg of heroin. The duo has been sent to a two-day remand.
CIA staff inspector Anmolak Singh said, "An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Ranjit Avenue Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They were produced in the court, which granted a two-day police remand."
A few days ago, a woman police constable at the Mansa Police Line was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with 17.71 grams of heroin during a blockade. She was identified as Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Chak Fateh Singwala village under the Bathinda district of Punjab.
"The woman constable, Amandeep Kaur of Mansa Police Line, was dismissed from service by the Punjab government due to her involvement in a drug case. Along with this, her movable and immovable properties will also be investigated. If any of these is found illegal, appropriate action will be taken against her," Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, IGP headquarters, said.
Notably, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has taken out a six-day padyatra (foot march) from April 3 to seek public support for wiping out the drug menace from the state. The 'padyatra' entered Amritsar on Monday.
Punjab is renowned as the land of 'Guru Sahiban', seers, warriors, prophets, sportspersons and patriots, and this identity must be kept intact at all costs, Kataria said. These brave people steadfastly confronted every danger faced by the country, and Punjab was at the forefront of the freedom movement, he added.
He asserted that the drug menace could only be eradicated with active cooperation from the people and urged them to remain vigilant about their environment and ensure that children are connected with sports alongside education to create a 'Rangla Punjab'.
The governor also said universities and colleges should concentrate on preparing world-class facilities to encourage children to take up sports. It is important that parents inculcate the values of dignity of labour and enterprise in their children to prevent them from going astray, Kataria said.
