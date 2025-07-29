Intelligence Failure In Pahalgam Attack Shows Administration's Incompetence: DMK MP Raja

New Delhi: Questioning the intelligence failure that led to Pahalgam attack, DMK MP A Raja on Tuesday said the incident reveals the administration's incompetence in governing the country. The MP also advised BJP leaders to take lessons from their predecessor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was the PM when the Kargil War broke out.

Participating at the discussions on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Nilgiris said, "There is no doubt that the Pahalgam attack occurred due to an intelligence failure and this shows the incompetence of the administration and an inability to govern the country. People have no faith on such a government." he said.

Lauding Vajpayee, Raja said after Kargil War, the then PM had appointed a commission and placed its report before the Parliament for a detailed discussion on the issue. "Such a fair PM is your predecessor but you are avoiding Parliament. At least follow Vajpayee. Operation Sindoor was launched but the exercise ended with ceasefire that too with the intervention of the US President," he said.

The DMK MP further said that the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump is a shame for the country. Citing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech in the Parliament yesterday, Raja said it has been learnt that US Vice President JD Vance had warned PM Modi of a massive Pakistan attack. "To get a warning from the US is in itself something to be shameful about. Where is our own intelligence? Has there been a single action for intelligence failure?" he asked.

He said internal reports of RAW had said Pahalgam must be brought under high resolution satellite monitor but inspite of this, there were no personnel at that spot when the attack took place.

The MP also criticised BJP leaders for unnecessarily hitting out at the Congress and its former PMs namely Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. "I heard the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Home Minister. All these voices were high in sound but low in content. It has become a habitual culture of the BJP that whenever they want to bring a topic they hit out at Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Congress. What is this? Comparison is not always correct. Any decision taken by a PM needs to be reviewed and examined. Past is past," he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre's diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan, Raja said it is being told that barring three countries, the entire world is condemning Pakistan. "The fact is that everyone is condemning terrorism not Pakistan. Not a single country has passed a resolution either condemning Pakistan or supporting India," he added.