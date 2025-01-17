ETV Bharat / bharat

Intellectual Integrity In Universities Threatened By RSS' Predilection For Conspiracy Theories: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that the intellectual integrity in premier universities is threatened by the "virus" of the RSS' predilection for conspiracy theories and infantile name-calling.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said the new UGC rules are intended solely to promote "non-serious politicking" on campuses.

Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that several Delhi University (DU) faculty members have condemned a discussion on journalist Ashok Shrivastav's 2024 book Modi vs Khan Market Gang held on campus Thursday.

"Intellectual integrity in our premier universities is threatened by the virus of the RSS' predilection for conspiracy theories and infantile name-calling," he said.

"An event for a blatantly partisan and non-serious book was held on Delhi University premises and attended by no less than the Vice Chancellor himself," Ramesh said. This is an absolute disgrace to what has been a premier educational institution but which now functions as an extended arm of the RSS, he said.