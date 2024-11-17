ETV Bharat / bharat

Intel Report Says B'deshis Given Shelter In Madrasas, Soren Govt Facilitated Aadhaar, Land: Nadda

Bokaro: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday attacked the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, accusing it of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators in madrasas in the state and ensuring Aadhaar, voter ID cards, gas connection, ration cards and land for them.

Nadda also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he wants to become champion of OBCs, but questioned how many OBC members were in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and National Advisory Committee.

"I have received an intelligence report just now. It says that Bangladeshi infiltrators are given shelter in madrasas here. Their Aadhaar, voter ID, gas connection and ration card are facilitated and then the Hemant Soren government ensures land for them.

"Hemant Soren looted 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' of Jharkhand, infiltration is rampant here. Infiltrators are marrying tribal women and grabbing their land. We will bring legislation to ensure that their offspring is debarred from land. Only PM Modi-led BJP government can check infiltration," Nadda said while addressing a poll rally at Gomia in Bokaro district.

He also termed the entire JMM-RJD-Congress as a 'kunba' (family) of corrupt leaders and added that INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or on bail. "Hemant Soren, who is out on bail, will again go to prison. He is indulged in Rs 5,000-crore mining scam, Rs 236-crore land scam, and several other scams," Nadda alleged.