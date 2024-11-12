ETV Bharat / bharat

Integrated Air India-Vistara Entity's First Flight Takes Off From Doha

Air India's first flight post-Vistara merger departed Doha for Mumbai, marking the merged entity's inaugural international flight.

Air India's first flight post-Vistara merger departed Doha for Mumbai, marking the merged entity's inaugural international flight.
Vistara and Air India Flights (ANI)
By PTI

New Delhi: The first flight of the integrated Air India-Vistara entity took off for Mumbai from Doha on Monday night.

The flight operating with the code 'AI2286' departed Doha at around 10.07 pm local time and is expected to land in Mumbai early on Tuesday morning. It is also the first international flight of the merged entity.

On the domestic sector, the entity's first scheduled flight AI2984 took off from Mumbai to Delhi at around 1.30 am on Tuesday morning. It is being operated with an A320 plane.

The code 'AI2XXX' is being used for Vistara flights that are being operated by Air India post the merger to help passengers identify the Vistara flight at the time of booking.

Earlier, a source said AI2286 from Doha to Mumbai will be the first flight to be operated by the merged entity. According to information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight, being operated with an A321 aircraft, departed from Doha at around 10.07 pm local time.

The duration of the flight is nearly three hours. The integration of Vistara with Air India, both part of Tata Group, marks a major consolidation in the country's civil aviation space.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines. Post-merger, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in the enlarged Air India.

