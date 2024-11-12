ETV Bharat / bharat

Integrated Air India-Vistara Entity's First Flight Takes Off From Doha

New Delhi: The first flight of the integrated Air India-Vistara entity took off for Mumbai from Doha on Monday night.

The flight operating with the code 'AI2286' departed Doha at around 10.07 pm local time and is expected to land in Mumbai early on Tuesday morning. It is also the first international flight of the merged entity.

On the domestic sector, the entity's first scheduled flight AI2984 took off from Mumbai to Delhi at around 1.30 am on Tuesday morning. It is being operated with an A320 plane.

The code 'AI2XXX' is being used for Vistara flights that are being operated by Air India post the merger to help passengers identify the Vistara flight at the time of booking.