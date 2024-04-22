INSV Tarini with Women Officers Returns Home after 2 Months

New Delhi: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini carrying two women officers has returned home triumphant after undertaking a "historic transoceanic expedition" that lasted nearly two months during which they faced challenges posed by heavy winds and rough seas.

The expedition was undertaken in "double-handed mode" by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, women officers of the Indian Navy. "Their exceptional journey marks a historic milestone as they become the first from India to accomplish such a feat," the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

The two officers now prepare for their next monumental voyage, a circumnavigation of the globe (Sagar Parikrama -- IV expedition) on INSV Tarini scheduled to commence in September this year, it said.

The INSV Tarini had embarked on the expedition from INS Mandovi, Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius on February 28, showcasing 'Nari Shakti' in the maritime domain, officials earlier said.

It has "returned triumphant to her base port at Goa on April 21 after a historic transoceanic expedition of nearly two months duration", the Navy said. The expedition was flagged off from Goa by circumnavigator and their mentor Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd).

"After 22 days of navigating through the unpredictable elements of the Indian Ocean, INSV Tarini arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on March 21. This historic moment was celebrated with a series of events where the officers had the privilege of interacting with government officials from the Mauritius Coast Guard and the Indian High Commission," the statement said.

In a gesture of camaraderie and collaboration, the vessel also undertook a "training sortie" with personnel from the Mauritius Coast Guard, strengthening bilateral ties and fostering goodwill between the two maritime nations, it said.

Following a hectic schedule at Port Louis, Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa prepared to embark on their return journey to Goa. Departing on March 30, the officers faced continuous challenges posed by heavy winds, adverse sea states, and rough seas. Their indomitable spirit and steadfast resolve propelled them forward, guiding INSV Tarini safely back to Goa, the Navy said.

Their accomplishments underscore the Indian Navy's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the maritime domain. Undeterred by the challenges encountered during their expedition, "the officers demonstrated exceptional seamanship and resilience, embodying the spirit of adventure and exploration", it added.

This remarkable achievement will not only inspire but also pave the way for future generations of personnel especially women in the Indian Navy to volunteer for challenging maritime adventure activities, the Navy said.

INSV Tarini was flagged in by Commanding Officer INS Mandovi and Naval Station Commander North Goa at the boat pool of INS Mandovi, in presence of naval personnel and families of Station Mandovi, symbolising the collective achievement and camaraderie within the Indian Navy, it said.