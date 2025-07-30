ETV Bharat / bharat

Insurance Delay? Farmers To Get 12% Interest, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that if an insurance company fails to pay the due claim within 21 days of the deadline, 12 per cent interest will be charged and credited directly to the farmer’s account. The same 12 per cent interest applies if a state government delays its share of the premium.

Chouhan further informed that challenges related to crop cutting experiments are being addressed through YESTECH, a technology-based yield estimation system using satellite-based remote sensing. This shift will promote transparency and enable digital assessment of crop loss, ensuring timely and accurate compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

“To raise farmers’ income, the government decided to ensure a minimum of 50 per cent profit margin over cost in Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Large-scale procurement is currently underway, and farmers are receiving compensation for crop losses. Subsidised fertilisers like urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) are also being made widely available,” the Minister emphasised.

Highlighting the farmers' issue, Chouhan said that special schemes have been designed for small landholders and tenant farmers. The Centre has allowed owners to authorise tenant farmers to receive PMFBY benefits. Recently, 6.55 lakh tenant and sharecropping farmers were covered under the scheme, benefiting a total of over 41.62 lakh farmers.

He informed the House that the PM-AASHA scheme has been launched to procure pulses and oilseeds like tur, masoor, and urad at 100 per cent MSP. Measures are in place to ensure that middlemen don’t exploit farmers and that MSP rates are delivered effectively.