Insurance Delay? Farmers To Get 12% Interest, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that if an insurance company fails to pay the due claim within 21 days of the deadline, 12 per cent interest will be charged and credited directly to the farmer’s account. The same 12 per cent interest applies if a state government delays its share of the premium.
Chouhan further informed that challenges related to crop cutting experiments are being addressed through YESTECH, a technology-based yield estimation system using satellite-based remote sensing. This shift will promote transparency and enable digital assessment of crop loss, ensuring timely and accurate compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
“To raise farmers’ income, the government decided to ensure a minimum of 50 per cent profit margin over cost in Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Large-scale procurement is currently underway, and farmers are receiving compensation for crop losses. Subsidised fertilisers like urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) are also being made widely available,” the Minister emphasised.
Highlighting the farmers' issue, Chouhan said that special schemes have been designed for small landholders and tenant farmers. The Centre has allowed owners to authorise tenant farmers to receive PMFBY benefits. Recently, 6.55 lakh tenant and sharecropping farmers were covered under the scheme, benefiting a total of over 41.62 lakh farmers.
He informed the House that the PM-AASHA scheme has been launched to procure pulses and oilseeds like tur, masoor, and urad at 100 per cent MSP. Measures are in place to ensure that middlemen don’t exploit farmers and that MSP rates are delivered effectively.
“MSPs have not only doubled, but procurement volumes have also risen significantly. Under the previous government, only 6 lakh metric tonnes of pulses were procured in 10 years. Under the current government, this figure has soared to 1.82 crore metric tonnes,” he stressed.
On the issue of farmers’ income, Chouhan asserted that many farmers have more than doubled their incomes under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, as he compared the previous UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government’s agriculture budget of Rs 27,000 crore with the current allocation of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which did not exist earlier, now benefits 10 crore farmers, adding that the Central government is providing around Rs 2 lakh crore in fertiliser subsidies annually.
To promote income growth, the government is subsidising mechanisation and providing drip and sprinkler systems under the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ initiative. Investments are being made in polyhouses, greenhouses, and efforts are also underway to boost fruit and vegetable production and ensure fair procurement, he pointed out.
