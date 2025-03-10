Insurance Companies Cannot Be Left Powerless To Deny Fake Claims: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that insurance companies cannot be left powerless to deny a claim which may not be genuine and there is need to address misuse of insurance policies.

The court directed a probe on a plea by an insurance company claiming a fraud in a hit-and-run case in which a person succumbed to injuries. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra. The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd jad moved the apex court, through advocate H Chandra Sekhar, challenging an order passed by the Orissa High Court by which the respondents-claimants were allowed compensation to the tune of Rs 40,42,162, along with interest 7% per annum from the date of filing of the claim application, for an accident which occurred on October 19, 2017.

During the hearing, Sekhar contended before the apex court that the vehicle which is said to be involved in the accident was in fact implanted. “To buttress such claim, he (insurance company’s counsel) submitted that within one year that vehicle was involved in four other claims which clearly shows that the whole stay of the said vehicle, being involved in the accident, was done with malafide intention and in fact was a fraud on the system”, noted the bench, in an order passed on March 6.

The counsel argued before the bench that the brother of the deceased, who is the informant also, initially had said that an unknown vehicle had hit his sibling but after two days when the FIR was filed, the number of the vehicle was given without there being any justifiable reason as to why, on the very first day, the vehicle number was not disclosed. After hearing submissions, the bench said, “We find that there is no sufficient ground for us to hold either way, but when a larger issue is involved regarding insurance policies being misused with ulterior motive and the insurance companies are required to pay heavy amount of compensation to the claimants, it becomes imperative that the claim is based on genuine factual foundation”.

The bench stressed that in the absence of the same, the insurance companies cannot be left powerless to deny a claim which may not be genuine. The bench asked the Director General of Police of Odisha, to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) and get it verified as to whether the vehicle in question was actually the one involved in the accident or was it some other vehicle. The apex court directed that a report should be submitted to it within one month and also directed its registry to communicate a copy of this order to the Director General of Police, Odisha forthwith. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 17. The court passed the order on a plea by the Oriental Insurance Company against the Orissa High Court's judgment of May 19, 2022.