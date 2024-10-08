Institute Of Creative Technologies To Come Up In Mumbai To Boost Creators' Economy: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Aiming to boost the creators' economy, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the setting up of Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai and unveiled a three-pronged strategy to promote the entertainment sector.

Addressing the National Film Awards ceremony here, Vaishnaw said the government has a three-pronged approach talent development, building new infrastructure and simplifying the process of getting permissions for filmmaking to boost the sector. The minister said the Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had recently approved setting up of a national centre of excellence to harness skills and technologies required for the development of the creators' economy.

"We will be launching the first Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), and where else should it be but Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has already given land to set up the institute," Vaishnaw said. "We believe that the creative power of Mumbai will be enhanced by this new institutional mechanism," he said.

Vaishnaw said the IICT will help create a talent pipeline to boost the creators' economy and many more such institutes will be set up across the country in the future. The minister said the government was also working out a model with the

industry by which modern film and entertainment creation can be made possible.

Vaishnaw said the government would also work on simplifying the process to get permissions for filmmaking. "Learning from the successes in other sectors, we are working with the stakeholders to enable easy approvals for filmmaking," he said. Vaishnaw said the government was also taking steps to preserve the rich film heritage of the country.

"We have taken decisions to preserve all the rich dimensions of our film heritage. This includes the films, music, posters, filmmaking equipment, and all other items connected with our heritage," he said.