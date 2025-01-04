ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Kejriwal Built A Sheeshmahal Of Corruption’: Amit Shah Jibes At AAP Leader In Delhi Event

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he built a luxurious home for himself instead of building infrastructure in Delhi for poor people.

Shah said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor would be held accountable for his deeds as he will have to give an account to the public.

"Some children came to meet me at my home. I asked them what Arvind Kejriwal had done for Delhi. One of the children said that he built a big sheeshmahal for himself," Shah said. "When he came into politics, he used to say that he would never take a government car or a government bungalow. Today, he built a sheeshmahal spanning 50,000 yards using Rs 45 crore from Delhiites' money. Kejriwal ji, you will have to give an account to the people of Delhi," he said.

The home minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of several projects in New Delhi today. He also inaugurated a working women's hostel -- Sushma Bhavan -- of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation. During this, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and MP Kamaljit Sahrawat were also present.