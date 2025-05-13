Instant Group Registration Facility Announced For Chardham Devotees

Dehradun: The Tourism Department in Uttarakhand has initiated a series of steps to facilitate the tourists coming for the ongoing Chardham Yatra. Primary among them is the facility of instant registration of groups coming without having registered for the Chardham Yatra in advance. Such groups are now being extended the registration facility over a single phone call.

A toll free number 0135- 1364 has been issued by the department on which the tourists will just have to express their desire to get registered. This will be followed by the officials reaching the tourists groups comprising 25 persons or more wherever they are staying in Haridwar, Rishikesh or Vikasnagar and register them for the Yatra.

In order to make the entire process hassle free for the tourists the administration has introduced Aadhar based registration while offering offline registration facility at Haridwar, Rishikesh and Vikasnagar to those not able to register online.

“The registration will be done wherever the group is lodged. The group members just have to call and ask the officers to come over for registration,” said Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve.

He further informed that all the temporary toilets that used to be erected on the Chardham Yatra route have been given a permanent shape. The officials are trying to make Chardham Yatra more safe and easy to undertake for the tourists.

Kurve further informed that the Tourism Department is trying to promote a whole lot of historical and religiously important temples that fall on the Chardham route and about whom the tourists have little or no knowledge. These include Kartik Swami Temple, Jagannath Temple and many more.