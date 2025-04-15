ETV Bharat / bharat

Instagram-Obsessed Wife Murders Husband For YouTuber Lover In Haryana's Bhiwani

Raveena and her YouTuber lover, Suresh, arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, Praveen, in Bhiwani, Haryana, highlighting the dark side of social media obsessions. ( Etv Bharat )

Bhiwani: In a chilling case reminiscent of the Saurabh murder incident in Meerut, a woman named Raveena, along with her YouTuber lover Suresh, has been arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, Praveen, in Bhiwani, Haryana. The murder has shocked the local community and brought to light the dark side of social media obsessions and extramarital affairs.

According to the police, Raveena and Suresh strangled Praveen to death with a dupatta in broad daylight after he allegedly caught them in a compromising position. They waited until late at night to dispose of the body, taking it on a bike and dumping it in a drain along Dinnod Road, about six kilometres away from their house.

During police remand, Suresh, a resident of Premnagar in Hisar, confessed that he and Raveena had been in contact for over a year and a half after connecting on Instagram. They started creating short videos together, which led to an illicit affair. Praveen had grown suspicious of their relationship and had seen them in an objectionable state at his own home on the day of the murder, March 25.

Despite committing the murder, Raveena reportedly acted normal throughout the day. When family members asked about Praveen’s whereabouts, she feigned ignorance. At around 2:30 am, the couple shifted the body on a motorcycle and dumped it in a drain.

Three days later, on March 28, Sadar police discovered Praveen’s decomposed body. Investigators traced CCTV footage showing a bike with a helmeted rider and a veiled woman transporting what appeared to be a body. This led the police to confront Raveena and Suresh, who eventually confessed.