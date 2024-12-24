Instability in Myanmar and Bangladesh Impacting NE India: Lt Gen (Retd) RP Kalita

Tezpur: The instability in Myanmar and Bangladesh has been impacting northeast India primarily due to possible migration, which can lead to social stress here, said Lt. Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita.

The retired Lt. General of the Indian Army said this while talking to ETV Bharat today on the sidelines of the Tezpur Literary Festival which was inaugurated on Tuesday.

"The people who are affected by violence in Myanmar and Bangladesh may migrate to northeast India and historically there have been lots of cases like that. Secondly, because of the instability the insurgents who are operating in the northeast may be re-establishing their camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar and that is again a challenge for us," said Lt. Gen. Kalita.

He also said that the Chinese threat to India will always remain until the boundary disputes are resolved between the two countries. "Till the boundary disputes are resolved, the possibility of a conflict like Galwan or Doklam will always be there," he said adding that it is for both the nations to resolve the conflicts and work together for peace and development.

Asked about Manipur, Lt. Gen. Kalita said that there are lots of issues which have been impacted by the history and geography of Manipur. The fact that there are three communities that inhabit and there has been a problem of peaceful coexistence - this is the reason Manipur has been affected by violence for the last one and half years. However with the state and central governments taking steps, I am sure peace will return soon," he said.