Instability In Bangladesh Could Be Troubling For India, Warns 1971 War Veteran

New Delhi: Relations between India and Bangladesh have been a roller coaster, but Sheikh Hasina was a friend of India. Whenever Awami League has been in power, the relations have been at their best, said veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War Brigadier (retired) Dr BK Khanna. He was honoured by the Bangladesh government during their Victory Day celebrations in December 2019 with 'Freedom Fighter'.

However, as the situation cropped up after the unruly mass overpowering of the Awami League government, Brigadier retired Khanna said that the instability in Bangladesh would be a worrisome development for India.

“Its strategic location is very relevant to our national security. Our neighbouring countries China and Pakistan are always trying to harm India," said Khanna, who took part in the 1971 war, to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

“I fought the Bangladesh Liberation War on the Eastern side of then East Pakistan. We captured Shamshernagar, Mauvi Bazar and Sylhet and then moved to Agartala for a helicopter drop in the Dhaka University area. We captured 164 PoW, including five officers. Mukti Bahini (it was formed comprising members of Bangladesh military, paramilitary and civilians during the Liberation War 1971) and helped us in identifying targets as well as navigation,” recalled Khanna.

He further stated, “Colonel Zia with his two East Pakistan Rifles was with us, a very ambitious commander, who later rose to be their Chief and was part of conspirators, who assassinated Sheikh Mujib and his family in 1975 coup and then Zia ul Rehman became the President, but was assassinated in 1980-81. His wife Khaleda Zia is now the Chief of BNP. After the war, the public hailed the Indian army, but we had to protect Pakistan Army personnel whom people wanted to lynch. In the 1975 coup, they stormed Sheikh Mujib’s house and killed his whole family. Sheikh Hasina was outside Bangladesh with her family and was saved. India helped her.”

Stating that coups in Bangladesh have been very frequent, the army veteran said, “In each involvement, some Army officers have been seen. They belong to Behari Muslims, who have been pro-Pakistan even during the 1970 elections.”

When asked about any possible role being played by Pakistan and China in the current crisis in Bangladesh, Khanna said, “As per my view both Pakistan and China have supported this uprising, which had ended after SC order of reducing reservations to seven per cent from 30 per cent in July end, but the students relaunched their agitation on August 3 and 4.”

He said that reservation was the immediate trigger, and a plan had already been made to overthrow the Sheikh Hasina government, a friend of India.

Bangladesh has had 29 coups since 1971 when it became independent. “Some military commanders have always been behind the coup. But this time reservation for wards of Mukti Yodhas has been the trigger. The Army would take time to control and then start the democratic steps. We can expect Army Rule soon. Role of ISI and China cannot be ruled out,” he said.

“After Galwan Valley skirmishes between PLA and IA troops in East Ladakh, China realised that by force they could not subdue India, so they chalked out a strategy to make India vulnerable with pro-China neighbours. We saw what happened in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives. Bangladesh was the only nation left, which was pro-India. Now we will not have a friendly neighbourhood soon,” cautioned Khanna.

According to Khanna, ⁠India has to wait and watch the developments in Bangladesh and should not do anything diplomatically or with armed forces or through verbal utterances anything against Bangladesh's interests. “Let the things settle down before India initiates friendly gestures in the economic and other fields,” he suggested.

