Inside Indian Army's High-Tech Jungle War Games Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir

Rajouri: The Indian Army has intensified jungle warfare training for its soldiers to counter deadly insurgency attempts in the rough and forested terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Jammu region.

Jungle warfare, or woodland warfare, is military activity in highly forested areas, which are faced with extreme climate, terrain, and vegetation. In Jammu and Kashmir, where a huge area falls under ‘challenging terrains’, the army has introduced modern surveillance equipment, including sophisticated cameras, drones, and quadcopters. The troops also practise bunker-busting exercises along the Line of Control (LoC).

In Rajouri's Sunderbani sector, the army's finest troops, equipped with advanced rifles and other arms, are training in jungle warfare. On a media-escorted trip, ETV Bharat went to the area and witnessed first-hand the tough jungle warfare training of Army jawans.

The army said the largest operational challenge currently is to tackle terrorists who hide in the forests to carry out attacks. Realising the change in strategy, the army has increased training in wooded regions to render soldiers capable of quick response.

Training involves shooting hidden targets and practising rapid-reaction drills intended to neutralise terrorists making surprise attacks from cover. Given increasing concern about infiltration across the LoC and the global border, particularly by Pakistan-supported terrorists using forest routes, the army is keen to gain a tactical edge through advanced jungle warfare capabilities.

Robotic Mule in action

The army has started operational deployment of its recently inducted Robotic Mule along the LoC. ETV Bharat closely witnessed how these mules are deployed by the army during patrolling in the thick forests of the Sunderbani sector.

This new addition is one of a series of moves towards the inclusion of sophisticated technology for surveillance and combat. The Robotic Mule, also called Robotic Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE), was inducted last year for application in high-altitude regions. With the ability to climb stairs and hills and to carry payloads over 15 kg, it is patrolling forested border regions for the first time.

Robotic Mule (ETV Bharat)

The Mule is usually deployed a few metres in front of troops when they go for patrols to identify threats, like terrorist activity or concealed explosives, before they pose risks to soldiers. It employs electro-optics and infrared systems for object identification and can cross over rivers as well as tough terrain. The army officials claim that the Mule not only enhances surveillance capacity but also eliminates the risk to human lives and ensures vital supplies are delivered to front-line troops.

Made-in-India surveillance

The Switch Mini UAV, made in India, is being used by the Indian Army along the LoC to monitor areas within a range of up to 10 kilometres. The UAV has a vertical landing system, and as such, it doesn't need a helipad for takeoff or landing.

According to the army officials operating it during missions, the high-altitude Switch UAV can take off vertically like a helicopter and then transition to flying like a conventional plane, even in extreme conditions such as low temperatures, high winds, and low air density.

It can be carried on the back of army personnel and deployed with confidence, serving as an effective “eye in the sky”, particularly in border areas.

High-tech drone (ETV Bharat)

Bunker-busting drills

Keeping pace with the changing security scenario, driven by rapid advancements in tunnels, bunkers, and hideouts made by terrorists, the soldiers are getting an upgrade in their skills by being specialised in bunker-bursting drills.

The exercises, which also included demonstrations of advanced technology and the clearing of terrorist hideouts, are part of a broader effort to strengthen LoC defence capabilities. The bunker-busting teams are capable enough of neutralising any potential threats along the LoC.