Inside Gariaband Encounter: Who Was Balakrishna, Top Maoist Leader Killed In One Of Biggest Anti-Naxal Ops In Chhattisgarh
Deep inside the forests of Gariaband, a major encounter broke out on Thursday morning, during which security forces gunned down 10 Naxals including Commander Balakrishna.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:33 AM IST
By Farhaz Memon
Gariaband: Thursday morning, security forces in Chhattisgarh pulled off one of their biggest successes in recent years, when they eliminated 10 hardcore Naxals in a planned operation in Gariaband region. Among those gunned down was Modem Balakrishna alias Monaj (Central Committee member), top Maoist Commander wanted for deadly attacks, carrying a bounty of Rs one crore.
Operation Began On September 10
Senior officials in Chhattisgarh received intel that Naxals from Odisha State Committee were present in the Rajadera-Matal hill area of Mainpur. It was also learnt that Naxals from Dhamtari, Gariaband and Nuapada Division were among them. Acting on this input, a joint team of Gariaband Police's E-30 unit, STF, CAF and COBRA 207 launched intensified combing operation on Wednesday (September 10) and headed to the location.
Encounter At Rajadera-Matal Hills
Late at night, near their hideout at Rajadera-Matal hills, when Naxals saw the security forces approaching, they opened heavy and random fire. The security forces responded with counterfire. The exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces continued till 8 AM on Thursday, and the jawans showed extreme courage and bravery, and retaliated strongly, killing 10 Naxals.
Following the encounter, a search operation was conducted in and around the site, during which bodies of 10 Naxalites including four female Naxals were recovered. During the search, automatic weapons like AK-47, INSAS and SLR were also recovered along with ten sophisticated weapons and a large amount of Naxal materials.
10 Naxals with Rs 5.22 Crore Bounty Shot Dead
Speaking to media, IG (Raipur Range) Amresh Mishra said 10 Naxals were killed in this encounter. "Among them was Balakrishna alias Manoj alias Balanna, who had a bounty of Rs one crore. Other Naxals who carried a combined bounty of Rs 4.22 crore were also eliminated in this encounter," he said.
The bodies of all slain Naxals were airlifted to the district headquarters of Gariaband. Briefing about the operation, IG Mishra said, "The operation took place in the hilly area of Bhaludiggi in Mainpur. Firing continued throughout the night. Later in the morning, a search operation was carried out, and bodies of ten Naxals were recovered. Bhaludiggi hill in Gariaband is 1500 feet above sea level and the terrain is extremely rough. Even in this difficult condition, security forces completed the operation successfully."
Gariaband Encounter
IG Amresh Mishra stated that the operation in Gariaband district was jointly carried out by Chhattisgarh Police's STF (Special Task Force), E-30 unit (a district police team) and CRPF's COBRA battalion. "Based on intelligence inputs, teams from all three units went into the Mainpur jungles on September 11. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the forces and Naxals. The jawans retaliated and killed 10 Naxals," he said.
"Among the dead were top Maoists like Pramod alias Pandranna (Odisha State Committee member) and Vimal alias Jadi Venkus (Odisha State Committee member). Central Committee member Balakrishna alias Manoj, who was also eliminated, had a reward of Rs one crore," added IG Mishra.
Who All Were Killed?
1. Balakrishna alias Manoj alias Modem, Central Committee member of Maoists
2. Pramod alias Pandu alias Alwal Chandrahas, Odisha State Committee member
3. Vimal alias Maganna, Suresh alias Jadi, Odisha State Committee members and part of Naxal technical team
4. Sameer, member of Naxals' Company No. 6
5. Ranjita, PPCM member
6. Vanila, PM member
7. Seema alias Bhime, ACM member
8. Vikram, ACM member
9. Umesh, Deputy Commander of Naxals
10. Vimala, member of Naxals’ BBM division
Who Was Naxal Leader Modem Balakrishna?
Modem Balakrishna, leader of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Maoist group, was born in Telangana's Warangal. He studied intermediate at Malakpet Junior College in Hyderabad from 1981 to 1983.
He joined the Naxal group after his intermediate. Manoj alias Modem Balakrishna, also known as Balanna, Ramchander and Bhaskar, soon became one of the main commanders of the movement. In 1983, influenced by the revolutionary student group guided by senior Maoist commanders Sambamurthy and Santosh Reddy, he went into the Bhadrachalam forests to organise anti-government activities. He was first arrested in 1984 in Bhadrachalam and kept in Warangal Central Jail until the end of 1986. After his release, he returned to Hyderabad and was kept under house arrest in a safe house in Mahbubnagar town.
In 1987, Mahbubnagar police raided his hideout and arrested him. But in January 1990, he was released in exchange for kidnapped TDP MLA Venkateshwar Rao. After that, he operated in urban areas of Hyderabad.
In April 1991, he worked as the district commander in Mahbubnagar, and then was made the regional head of South Telangana Regional Committee in May 1991. In March 1993, he was caught in Kurnool district and sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail. After being released on conditional bail in 1999, he went underground again. He was then made secretary of the Odisha State Organizing Committee. Most recently, he was leading the Western Bureau under the OSC.
Involved In Nayagarh Naxal Attack
On February 15, 2008, Maoists carried out an attack in Odisha's Nayagarh, killing 14 persons, including 13 police personnel. Using grenades, petrol bombs, and heavy firing, they took over police stations and armories, and looted weapons and ammunition. Police sources said Balakrishna was a key planner in this attack.
For over ten years, he served as secretary of the Odisha State Committee. He was also active in the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), responsible for several major Naxal attacks since the early 2000s.
Just four months after the Nayagarh attack, on June 29, 2008, he played a major role in planning and executing the Balimela reservoir boat ambush. It was the first-ever waterway ambush of its kind, in which 37 Greyhound commandos of Andhra Pradesh Police were killed.
'Eradication Of Red Terror Certain'
Following success of forces in the Gariaband operation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the elimination of 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and reiterated the Central Government's commitment to eradicate Naxalism by March 31 next year, stating that all the Naxalites should surrender in time. "Our security forces have achieved another major success against the Naxalites. In Chhattisgarh, CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted a joint operation and eliminated 10 notorious Naxalites, including CCM Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who carried a bounty of Rs one crore," said Shah in a post on X.
He further warned, "Remaining Naxalites should surrender in time. Complete eradication of red terror is certain before March 31st."
Read More
10 Naxalites Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh, HM Shah Reaffirms March Deadline To End Red Terror
IB Chief, Home Secretary Tasked To Prepare Blueprint For Final Assault Against Naxals