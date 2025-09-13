ETV Bharat / bharat

Inside Gariaband Encounter: Who Was Balakrishna, Top Maoist Leader Killed In One Of Biggest Anti-Naxal Ops In Chhattisgarh

By Farhaz Memon

Gariaband: Thursday morning, security forces in Chhattisgarh pulled off one of their biggest successes in recent years, when they eliminated 10 hardcore Naxals in a planned operation in Gariaband region. Among those gunned down was Modem Balakrishna alias Monaj (Central Committee member), top Maoist Commander wanted for deadly attacks, carrying a bounty of Rs one crore.

Operation Began On September 10

Senior officials in Chhattisgarh received intel that Naxals from Odisha State Committee were present in the Rajadera-Matal hill area of Mainpur. It was also learnt that Naxals from Dhamtari, Gariaband and Nuapada Division were among them. Acting on this input, a joint team of Gariaband Police's E-30 unit, STF, CAF and COBRA 207 launched intensified combing operation on Wednesday (September 10) and headed to the location.

Encounter At Rajadera-Matal Hills

Late at night, near their hideout at Rajadera-Matal hills, when Naxals saw the security forces approaching, they opened heavy and random fire. The security forces responded with counterfire. The exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces continued till 8 AM on Thursday, and the jawans showed extreme courage and bravery, and retaliated strongly, killing 10 Naxals.

Following the encounter, a search operation was conducted in and around the site, during which bodies of 10 Naxalites including four female Naxals were recovered. During the search, automatic weapons like AK-47, INSAS and SLR were also recovered along with ten sophisticated weapons and a large amount of Naxal materials.

10 Naxals with Rs 5.22 Crore Bounty Shot Dead

Speaking to media, IG (Raipur Range) Amresh Mishra said 10 Naxals were killed in this encounter. "Among them was Balakrishna alias Manoj alias Balanna, who had a bounty of Rs one crore. Other Naxals who carried a combined bounty of Rs 4.22 crore were also eliminated in this encounter," he said.

The bodies of all slain Naxals were airlifted to the district headquarters of Gariaband. Briefing about the operation, IG Mishra said, "The operation took place in the hilly area of Bhaludiggi in Mainpur. Firing continued throughout the night. Later in the morning, a search operation was carried out, and bodies of ten Naxals were recovered. Bhaludiggi hill in Gariaband is 1500 feet above sea level and the terrain is extremely rough. Even in this difficult condition, security forces completed the operation successfully."

Gariaband Encounter

IG Amresh Mishra stated that the operation in Gariaband district was jointly carried out by Chhattisgarh Police's STF (Special Task Force), E-30 unit (a district police team) and CRPF's COBRA battalion. "Based on intelligence inputs, teams from all three units went into the Mainpur jungles on September 11. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the forces and Naxals. The jawans retaliated and killed 10 Naxals," he said.

"Among the dead were top Maoists like Pramod alias Pandranna (Odisha State Committee member) and Vimal alias Jadi Venkus (Odisha State Committee member). Central Committee member Balakrishna alias Manoj, who was also eliminated, had a reward of Rs one crore," added IG Mishra.

Who All Were Killed?

1. Balakrishna alias Manoj alias Modem, Central Committee member of Maoists

2. Pramod alias Pandu alias Alwal Chandrahas, Odisha State Committee member

3. Vimal alias Maganna, Suresh alias Jadi, Odisha State Committee members and part of Naxal technical team

4. Sameer, member of Naxals' Company No. 6

5. Ranjita, PPCM member