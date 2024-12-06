ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Tushil To Be Commissioned In Russia On December 9

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigates of the Project 1135.6 of which, six are already in service.

The logo of INS Tushil, which will be commissioned on December 9 in Russia (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 9. The ceremony will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as the Chief Guest, with many high-ranking Russian and Indian government and defence officials present.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigates of the Project 1135.6 of which, six are already in service – three Talwar class ships, built at Baltiysky shipyard, St. Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad. INS Tushil, the seventh in the series, is the first of the two upgraded additional follow-on ships the contract for which was signed in October 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, the Indian Navy and the Government of India, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship’s construction was closely monitored by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Moscow, the statement added.

The warship is the result of the continuous toil of hundreds of shipyard workers along with multiple Russian and Indian OEMs. The ship post construction and readiness underwent a series of extensive trials, beginning January this year, including Factory Sea Trials, State Committee Trials and lastly Delivery Acceptance Trials by a team of Indian specialists, it said.

According to the statement, these trials included the proving of all Russian equipment fitted onboard, including weapon firings. "During the trials, the ship clocked an impressive speed of more than 30 knots. With these trials being successfully completed, the ship would reach India in a near combat-ready condition ready to deliver its effects from the word go," added the statement.

The ship’s name, Tushil, means ‘the protector shield’ and its crest represents the ‘Abhedya Kavacham’ (impenetrable shield). Along with its motto, ‘Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel’ (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy’s undying commitment to protect and safeguard the nation’s maritime frontiers, it added.

This 125-metre, 3900-ton ship, packs a lethal punch and is an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction. The ship’s new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and better stability characteristics. With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to an impressive 26% and the number of made-in-India systems have more than doubled to 33. The major Indian OEMs involved were BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India and many more, the statement said.

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command, the statement added.

