INS Sujata Rescues All Crew Members From Capsized Liberian Container Ship Near Kochi Coast

Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday confirmed that all 24 crew members of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3, which capsized around 38 nautical miles southwest of the Kochi coast, have been rescued by INS Sujata.

All crew are now safe and the ICG are assessing the situation for further action. "Update as of 0830 hrs on 25 May 25:-In the early hours of 25 May 25, the vessel capsized rapidly, reportedly due to flooding in one of the holds. The 03 crew remaining onboard the abandoned ship were rescued by INS Sujata, which joined operations last evening. All crew remain safe, and ICG is conducting an assessment of the situation and issuing an advisory to state authorities accordingly. Further updates follow," the Indian Coast Guard stated on X.

These three crew members had initially chosen to stay on the ship but were evacuated as the vessel tilted further. The Coast Guard on Saturday had already rescued twenty-one people.

Earlier, the Coast Guard PRO stated that the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy are maintaining their positions to monitor the situation of the vessel. Indian Navy are currently making assessments to determine if the vessel can be towed, aiming to prevent additional environmental damage.

The 184-metre-long ship had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was expected to reach Kochi on May 24. Around 1:25 PM on Saturday, the vessel's operator, MSC Ship Management, informed Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance. The Indian Coast Guard swiftly initiated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft in the vicinity to provide aerial support.