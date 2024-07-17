INS Sindhudhwaj: After 35 Years of Service, Submarine Dismantling Begins in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala): INS Sindhudhwaj is retiring after completing three and a half decades of service in the Navy. Kannur Azhiekal Steel Industrial Kerala Ltd. (SILK) has begun dismantling the ship at the port. The submarine, which was decommissioned on July 16, 2022, is called the first submarine in South India.

The submarine, bought from Russia, was brought to Kannur from Visakhapatnam in April. Although it was expected that the demolition would be completed in six months, it was delayed because of the sandbank.

SILK Chairman Muhammad Iqbal said that the land-filling work was expedited due to the intervention of Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev and Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan. SILK, a public sector organisation under the Kerala government, is dismantling the ship in compliance with all norms, including those of the Pollution Control Board.

The work is being carried out in coordination with the Port Department. Sitara Traders, a private firm, has taken over the dismantling of the submarine from the Navy. SILK receives Rs 4,525 plus GST per tonne of ship scrapped, while SILK pays the private agency Rs 2,400 per tonne plus GST. Demolition remains are sold directly by Sitara Traders.

INS Sindhudhwaj is the only submarine in the history of the Indian Navy to win the CNS Rolling Trophy for Innovation from the Prime Minister. It was equipped with an Indigenous sonar system, satellite communication systems like Rugmini MSSS, navigation systems, and Indigenous torpedo fire control systems.

SILK is optimistic that with the arrival of the submarine, more projects for ship dismantling will follow. The dismantling of the submarine is expected to reveal the development potential of the port. A comprehensive plan is in the works for cargo movement centred on the unloading port. There is also a plan to start a new service from Azhikal to Kochi via Beypore soon, officials said.

The service to Lakshadweep has already started and is currently operating once a week. In the near future, there are plans to increase the number of services and bring copra and other unique products from Lakshadweep to the mainland. Construction materials are shipped from here. The infrastructure of the unloading port will be developed, they added.

Steps have been taken to acquire more land for this purpose, and it has also been decided to increase the depth of the ship channel. It is estimated that the development of the unloading port will give a significant boost to the economic sector of North Malabar.