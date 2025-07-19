ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sandhayak Visits Malaysian Port To Boost Maritime, Hydrographic Cooperation

INS Sandhayak, the Indian Navy's survey vessel visits Port Klang, Malaysia for hydrographic cooperation from July 16-19 and elevate awareness of the MAHASAGAR vision.

INS Sandhayak visits Port Klang in Malaysia
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

New Delhi: INS Sandhayak, the first of the indigenously designed and built hydrographic survey ship, is visiting Port Klang in Malaysia to foster international goodwill and elevate awareness of the MAHASAGAR vision, officials on Saturday said. Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions or MAHASAGAR vision of India seeks to boost regional maritime cooperation.

INS Sandhayak, the Indian Navy's indigenously designed and constructed survey vessel (large), made her maiden port call at Port Klang, Malaysia, for hydrographic cooperation from July 16-19. This visit demonstrates India's growing role in regional hydrographic capacity building under the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) and National Hydrographic Office framework, said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

INS Sandhayak -- the Sandhayak-class hydrographic survey ship -- was commissioned in February 2024, he added. The ship has full scale coastal and deep water surveying capacity, oceanographic data collection and is capable of search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian operations with onboard helicopter and hospital functions, the officials said.

The ship's maiden visit to Port Klang aims at facilitating technical exchanges and strengthening institutional ties via concerted cooperation like sharing of survey technologies and sustained hydrographic support engagements.

The key activities during the visit include in-depth knowledge-exchange sessions, official receptions and events designed to foster international goodwill and elevate awareness of the MAHASAGAR vision, the Navy official said. The visit reaffirms India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation, he added.

