INS Kadmatt Leads Mobile Fleet Review At Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day

New Delhi: In a strong display of friendship and maritime partnership, Indian Naval Ship, INS Kadmatt, an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, is participating in the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea, a release said.

According to the release, INS Kadmatt was accorded the privilege of conducting and leading the mobile Fleet Review on September 4.

The column comprised INS Kadmatt as the lead ship with FNS Auguste Benebig, HMPNGS Gilbert Toropo, HMPNGS Ted Diro, HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap, VOEA Nqahau Koula and HMAS Childers.

Being a multinational and multiplatform event to be conducted within the confines of Port Morseby harbour, as the Officer Conducting the Serial (OCS), Kadmatt navigated various challenges associated with the event with precision.

Having been entrusted with the responsibility on 01 Sep 25, in order to ensure safe conduct as well as precise manoeuvres of the warships, a detailed briefing was conducted for all the ships and clear orders were issued.

As a result of thorough preparation in harbour, the seven warships representing five countries sailed with precision at a distance of 600 yards from each other in one single column, arriving at their respective saluting positions at a pre-decided time. Subsequently, all the Ships proceeded safely to secure alongside, marking the successful culmination of the event.

The conduct highlights the ability of the Indian Navy to operate in a multinational environment, reaffirming its standing as a highly trained and professional force. It also brings out the increasing interoperability that the like-minded Navies of the Indo-Pacific enjoy and the Indian Navy's rising reputation as the Preferred Security Partner.

Earlier, the Indian Navy's indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived at Port Moresby on Saturday to participate in Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day celebrations, reaffirming the growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua New Guinea, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.