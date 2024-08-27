ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Modi To Commission 'INS Arighat' By August End Or September 1st Week

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Launched in 2017 under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, INS Arighat was originally called INS Aridhaman. It will be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi in Visakhapatnam. It is India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and will be equipped with 750-km range K-15 missiles.

INS Arighat is an upgraded version of the Arihant-class submarine
India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighat (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate INS Arighat, India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) to the nation at the end of August or in the first week of September. To ensure proper arrangements for the event, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Visakhapatnam on August 29.

INS Arighat is an upgraded version of the Arihant-class submarine and was built at the Indian Navy's Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Visakhapatnam. It will be equipped with 750-km range K-15 missiles, similar to those on the INS Arihant, but with the capacity to carry more.

Launched in 2017 under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, it was originally called INS Aridhaman but was later renamed INS Arighat.

After the launch, key tasks such as fixing the equipment of the internal departments, providing the radar system with modern technology and weaponry was completed. Sea trials were conducted in multiple stages. Singh visited the Visakha Naval Base earlier this where he was briefed about the 'INS Arighat' by the naval authorities.

INS Arighat Features:

  • Length: 111.6 meters
  • Width: 11 meters
  • Depth (Draft): 9.5 meters
  • Speed: 12 to 15 nautical miles per hour (22 to 28KM) at sea surface
  • In marine waters: 24 nautical miles
  • Additional facilities: Sonar communication system, sea-going missiles, anti-radiation security arrangements

The submarine is armed with 12 K-15 Sagarika submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), developed by India's state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Sagarika is a hybrid propulsion, two‐stage, solid‐propellant missile.

