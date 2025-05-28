ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Inquire Into Alleged Fake Encounters In State’: SC To Assam Human Rights Commission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to conduct an independent probe into allegations of fake police encounters in the state.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N K Singh said after minutely scanning the data brought before the court by the petitioner, “prima facie it seems that barring a few cases, it is difficult to infer that there has been a procedural breakdown or the PUCL guidelines were flagrantly violated.”

The apex court stressed the importance of the human rights commissions in protecting vulnerable groups, ensuring accountability, and strengthening institutional mechanisms for enforcing human rights. Against the backdrop of complex sociopolitical dynamics and systemic inequities in a country as vast and diverse as India, the bench said these commissions provide an essential form of accountability, transparency, and remedy lecture against human right violations.

The bench said the records furnished by the state themselves indicate that some instances may warrant further evaluation to ascertain whether the guidelines laid down in PUCL have been meticulously complied with in both letter and spirit. It said, “We entrust this matter to AHRC for necessary enquiry, independently and expeditiously", and that it must be ensured that victims and family members are given a fair opportunity.

The bench directed a commission headed by a retired high court chief justice to issue a public notice inviting claims of the aggrieved, while ensuring confidentiality. It passed these directions while disposing of a plea by petitioner Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder alleging fake encounters by Assam police. The plea sought an independent investigation into over 171 police encounters in Assam between May 2021 and August 2022.

The bench said the allegations that some of these incidents may involve fake encounters are serious and if proven would amount to a grave violation of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. “It is equally possible that upon a fair and impartial investigation and independent investigation, some of these cases may turn out to be necessary and legally justified….”, said the bench.

It made it clear that though a few specific instances might warrant further evaluation, a blanket direction based on a mere compilation of cases would not be justified.

The bench decided to set aside the January 12, 2022 passed by a full bench of the AHRC disposing of the issue and directed that the matter be reinstated on the board of the commission “for necessary inquiry into the allegations independently and expeditiously in accordance with law.” It said it is essential to ensure that the victims of the alleged incidents or their family members should be given a fair and meaningful opportunity to participate in the proceedings.