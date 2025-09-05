Innovative Life-Saving Drone Ambulance From Kurnool IIIT Offers Immediate Medical Aid

ETV Bharat / bharat

Kurnool: In a significant leap towards healthcare innovation, students from Kurnool IIIT, in partnership with the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and the startup Trigun Robotics, have developed a cutting-edge drone ambulance.

This project aims to revolutionize emergency medical services, especially in situations where conventional ambulances are hampered by traffic or other obstacles.

The initiative was guided by Associate Professor Dr. Krishnanayak of the ECE Department. Explaining the concept, the researchers said that in emergency cases, if an ambulance cannot reach the patient on time, the drone ambulance can be deployed immediately. Based on information given by the patient’s relatives, it carries essential medicines and reaches the victim swiftly.

Highlighting its significance, the developers explained that equipped with high-resolution cameras, the drone transmits live video to doctors in a control room, allowing them to assess the patient's condition in real time.

Through an integrated speaker system, doctors can also communicate directly with the patient or those assisting them, providing critical first-aid instructions until paramedics arrive. With a range of up to five kilometers, the drone can access remote or congested areas that are difficult for traditional vehicles to reach

Beyond medical emergencies, the drone can also be used to broadcast important messages in villages. For example, officials can use its speakers to inform residents about ration distribution, power outages, or water supply updates.