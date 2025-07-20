Innovative Indoor Farming: Pune Youth Grows Cordyceps Mushroom In Containers

Pune: After seeing success in saffron cultivation in containers, Pune's Shailesh Modak has turned to Cordyceps mushroom, applying the same method.

Known for boosting energy, the price of Cordyceps mushroom can go up to Rs one lakh depending on the quality. It is grown in bottles and processed following a clean and hygienic method, where the temperature of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius must be maintained.

Modak is seeing a good demand for Cordyceps mushroom. "Earlier, I had cultivated saffron in containers, and the entire setup has been used in cultivating Cordyceps mushrooms. It is grown in bottles, and a completely hygienic method is followed for this. It is cultivated in many places in India. Since this is a type of indoor farming, many people can grow it in their homes, small rooms or any other indoor place," he said.

Cordyceps Mushrooms are grown in 18 to 22 degress Celcius. (ETV Bharat)

Popular as the 'Chinese Hub' in Japan and China, these mushrooms are used by athletes as an energy booster. Bodybuilders and gymgoers also take Cordyceps mushrooms to cure various physical ailments. The advantage of indoor cultivation helps it spread to many parts of India, and South Delhi is seeing a steady uptick in its cultivation.

Cordyceps Mushroom is used as a health booster. (ETV Bharat)

"The growing period of the Cordyceps mushroom is about three months. Various experiments should be done in its farming, because it can fetch a good amount of money. Therefore, the youth should show courage to try new farming experiments," Modak added.