Innovations From Remote Villages To Be Scaled Up To Create Equal Opportunities: Union Minister

Ahmedabad: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said innovations originating in remote villages will be scaled up to create equal opportunities and resources and asserted grassroots innovators are being acknowledged for the first time in India under the Narendra Modi government.

The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology was addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), an autonomous institute under Department of Science and Technology of the Centre. "Prime Minister Modi's commitment to 'Virasat Bhi aur Vikas Bhi' integrates India's exclusive traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology," said Singh, who also released a postal stamp, a magazine titled 'Innovation frontline' and a coffee table book on the occasion.

"Innovations originating in remote villages will be scaled up, ensuring equal opportunities and resources as available in urban areas," an official release quoted Singh as saying. He applauded India's transformation from the 'Fragile Five' to the 'First Five' and called for a scientific approach to harness underexplored sectors, including those in the rural areas, that were neglected under previous regimes.

Singh recalled PM Modi's clarion call in last week's 'Mann Ki Baat' to celebrate National Science Day with a festive fervour, adding that "it was unprecedented for a Prime Minister to extend such patronage to science and technology".

Expressing his delight after speaking to Padma awardees who fostered innovation, Singh questioned the long delay in recognizing these unsung heroes, many of whom began their work as early as the 1990s. He credited PM Modi for transforming the Padma Awards into 'People's Padma' in the truest sense, stated the release.