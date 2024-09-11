ETV Bharat / bharat

Inner Manipur MP Writes to Amit Shah, Calls for 'Corrective Measures' to Restore Peace

New Delhi: Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep anguish over the "unprecedented violent crisis" in Manipur and called for "corrective measures" such as ensuring that the security forces act decisively to rein in the violence.

In his letter to Shah on Tuesday, Akoijam also called for thoroughly investigating the allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements and illicit drug mafia in the present crisis.

He wrote that the current situation in Manipur evokes memories of the partition of India in 1947, which is especially painful given the government's recent efforts to commemorate August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", and said Shah would also have been deeply hurt if the same were to happen to Gujarat.

"It is distressing that such a severe crisis has unfolded under the present administration's watch," he said.

"It pains me to bring this reminder to you that this violence has led to the loss of precious human lives in hundreds and about 60,000 people have been rendered homeless.

"Just as I write this letter, not only thousands of those internally displaced persons (IDPs) are still languishing in relief camps under deplorable conditions but this unprecedented violence has also remained unabated to date," Akoijam said.

In fact, the violence has further taken a dangerous turn, with the loss of lives and property as a result of aerial attacks, reportedly involving weaponised drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and rockets/missiles, the Congress MP said in his letter to Shah.

"Besides, there have been reports of extortion and other forms of crime.

Consequently, the livelihoods of the people and the economy of the state in general have also been severely affected by prolonged violence and lawlessness, he said.

"I often wonder whether such a violent crisis would have been allowed to linger for so long if it had involved the so-called 'mainstream' or 'mainland' India (such as in states like UP, Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra).

"Indeed, I deeply regret that the lives of the people in Manipur do not seem to matter to this government of India, of which you are a prominent leader," Akoijam said.

"I am sure that you would have been deeply hurt if the same case were to happen to Gujarat, your own home state, like any other Gujarati would have understandably felt," he said.

Akoijam called for immediate "corrective measures" and other necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur.

He urged Shah to ensure that the security forces act decisively and judiciously to rein in the violence.

"Investigate reports of the units of security agencies/forces acting in a partisan manner during the ongoing crisis, and take steps to address trust deficits and ensure accountability if the allegations are found to be true," he said in his letter to Shah.