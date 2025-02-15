Inner Line Permit Process Goes Digital

Chamoli: Now you can visit the Indo-Tibetan border area in the Chamoli district of Uttrakhand with just a click as the district administration has launched a website for simplification of the Inne Line Permit (ILP) process and the ease of visitors.
The Mana, Niti and Rimkhim Passes on the Indo-Tibetan border are tourist hotspots due to their pristine beauty and religious significance. Every year, a battery of tourists and devotees throng these places but the offline permit process was a big hurdle for them.
Considering the difficulties faced by tourists, the Chamoli administration has made the entire process digital where tourists can apply for permits from smartphones or any other gadgets.
"The facility of application for Inner Line Pass for visiting the border area of Chamoli is being made online. For this, the HDFC Bank has provided funds for setting up the website from CSR obligations. Now, interested persons will be able to apply for the pass smoothly," Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari said.
Jaiveer Singh, manager of E-District, said the website, https://Pass.chamoli.org/, has been readied by the district administration through which permission will be granted for visiting the border areas after obtaining a certificate from the local police and health department.
Through the website, one can get permission to visit Ghastoli, Rattakona, Jagraon, Devtal, Mana Pass, Gotting, Gyal Dung, Ganeshganga, Kyulang, Niti Pass, 16 Point, Upper Rimkhim, Lower Rimkhim and Parvati Kund of the border area.
"Information regarding weather and road conditions of the border area will also be available on the website during the application process," Singh said.
