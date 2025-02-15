ETV Bharat / bharat

Inner Line Permit Process Goes Digital

Chamoli: Now you can visit the Indo-Tibetan border area in the Chamoli district of Uttrakhand with just a click as the district administration has launched a website for simplification of the Inne Line Permit (ILP) process and the ease of visitors.

The Mana, Niti and Rimkhim Passes on the Indo-Tibetan border are tourist hotspots due to their pristine beauty and religious significance. Every year, a battery of tourists and devotees throng these places but the offline permit process was a big hurdle for them.

Considering the difficulties faced by tourists, the Chamoli administration has made the entire process digital where tourists can apply for permits from smartphones or any other gadgets.

"The facility of application for Inner Line Pass for visiting the border area of ​​Chamoli is being made online. For this, the HDFC Bank has provided funds for setting up the website from CSR obligations. Now, interested persons will be able to apply for the pass smoothly," Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari said.