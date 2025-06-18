Inmate Of Juvenile Home Beaten To Death Over Bath By Two Detainees In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila

New Delhi: A minor inmate of a juvenile home who was shifted to a centre in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila was beaten to death by two detainees following a fight over bathing in the washing zone, police said Wednesday.

The victim was a boy detained as one of the accused in an attempted murder case at the Hauz Khas Police Station. The other inmate involved in the attack was booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (joint liability) of the IPC by the Mundka Police. Police are trying to verify the age of the victim and the two accused.

The boy was declared dead upon arrival at the Hindu Rao Hospital at 9.46 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said. The incident took place at the Special Home for Boys (OHB-A), located on Magazine Road in the Majnu Ka Tila area.

Accusing the police, the victim's family said they were informed that their son was unwell and was being treated at Bada Hindu Rao Hospital. When they reached the hospital, they were informed that he had died. The jail administration informed them that other inmates had beaten up their son while bathing. He was brought to the hospital for treatment, where he died. The family blamed the jail administration's negligence for their son's death.

The deceased's sister said, "Two boys were arguing while bathing when a third boy came and punched 10-12 times my brother on the chest, after which he fell and became unconscious. Then he got up for two minutes, drank water and then died on the spot."

"Preliminary investigation revealed that around 9.15 am, the deceased was embroiled in a quarrel with two inmates over the use of the washroom for bathing," the officer said. An inquiry in the matter has been initiated by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Banthia said.

"The concerned Judicial Magistrate and the family of the deceased have been informed about the entire incident. An enquiry under section 196 of the BNSS (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death) is being conducted by the Judicial Magistrate," the officer added. A case under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the BNS was registered at Timarpur Police Station, he further said.

The body of the victim has been preserved at the Maulana Azad Hospital's mortuary, awaiting an autopsy that will be videographed.