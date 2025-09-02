INLD Leader Offers His Farmhouse To Jagdeep Dhankar To Stay

New Delhi: The Chattarpur farmhouse in South Delhi has been offered by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala himself to former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for his stay until he gets his government accommodation.

According to sources, Chautala offered the farmhouse to Dhankar when he visited the former Vice President recently. While many of Dhankar’s belongings have been moved to Chautala’s farmhouse in the last two days, several household items remain stored in a flat inside the Vice President’s official residence.

According to the sources, Dhankhar has been offered to stay at the farmhouse as long as he wishes, since the Chautala family has close ties with him.

“He is likely to remain there until alternative arrangements are made or he gets a Type-VIII official residence, which he is entitled to as a former Vice President,” sources said.

Dhankhar shifted from his official residence to the private farmhouse owned by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Chautala in Chhatarpur area, six weeks after he resigned from his post. Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session, citing health reasons.

As the former vice-president, Dhankhar is entitled for a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a Type-VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer and four personal attendants.

Interestingly, the process of ensuring Dhankar’s pension as a former MLA has also been initiated by the Rajasthan secretariat.

Dhankar had earlier served as an MLA from the Kishangarh assembly seat in Rajasthan between 1993 and 1998 and received a pension until July 2019, which was discontinued after he was appointed Governor of West Bengal. He was elected as Vice President in 2022.

The pension will now be applicable from the date his resignation as Vice President was accepted, making him entitled to Rs 42,000 per month as a former legislator.

In fact, Dhankhar is entitled to three pensions including pension as a former vice-president, ex-MP, and former member of the Rajasthan Assembly. As a one-term MP, he is entitled to Rs 45,000 per month as pension, besides other benefits.